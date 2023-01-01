The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Dec. 10, 2023, midnight
We'll Do the Bus Stop with the Fatback Band, hit the dance floor for the Astrological Soul Train with Bobby Boseman, and Shout Bamalama with Otis Redding.

UpFront Soul #2023.50 Playlist

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974
ENDRECHERI "HYBRID ALIEN" from HYBRIDFUNK
Don Cherry "The Creator Has a Master Plan" from Organic Music Society
Pastor TL Barrett & the Youth for Christ Choir "Blessed Quietness" from Like a Ship (Without a Sail)
Don Bryant "What Kind of Love" from Don't Give Up On Love on Fat Possum Records, LLC
Bobby Marchan "Chickee Wah Wah" from Bobby Marchan
Little Jackie "The Stoop" from The Stoop on S-Curve
Little Denise "Check Me Out" from Bay Area Funk on Ubiquity
Claudine Clark "Party Lights" from Ask the Girl Who Knows- The Best of 1958-1969
Frank Zappa feat. Don "Sugarcane" Harris "Sharleena" from The Lost Episodes
Miles Davis "Blue Christmas (To Whom it May Concern)" from Jingle Bell Jazz
Soulful Strings with Dorothy Ashby "Merry Christmas Baby" from The Magic of Christmas on Cadet
Rose Graham "Black Christmas" from Have a Simply Grand Christmas: Sounds of Memphis, Vol. 1
Eugene Church "Pretty Girls Everywhere" from Pretty Girls Everywhere
Bernard "Pretty" Purdie "Time is Tight" from Soul Drums
Otis Redding "Shout Bamalama"
Cross Bronx Expressway "Help Your Brother"
Nina Simone "Revolution" from To Love Somebody
Nina Simone "My Father/Dialog" from The Very Best Of Nina Simone 1967-1972 - Sugar In My Bowl
William Onyeabor "Why Go To War" from World Psychedelic Classics 5: Who Is William Onyeabor?
Sylvia Maddox "Vietnam Blues"
Fatback Band "(Are You Ready) Do the Bus Stop" from Raising Hell
Fela Kuti "Obe (Stew)" from The '69 Los Angeles Sessions
Gil Scott-Heron "Johannesburg"
Luis Alberto Spinetta "Lul£ Toma El Taxi" from Vinyl Replica: Spinettalandia y Sus Amigos on 1972
Azam Khan "High Courter Majare" on Dacca 1973
Korng Phnao & Pan Ron "Pnhaeu Samnieng" from Cambodian Soul Sounds Vol 1
Claude and Hank Carbo "Fox in a Miniskirt"
Willie Mitchell "Soul Finger" from Hi Records: The Soul Years
Bobby Boseman "Astrological Soul Train"
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night

Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki Territory)
