UpFront Soul #2023.50 Playlist



PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1



Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974

ENDRECHERI "HYBRID ALIEN" from HYBRIDFUNK

Don Cherry "The Creator Has a Master Plan" from Organic Music Society

Pastor TL Barrett & the Youth for Christ Choir "Blessed Quietness" from Like a Ship (Without a Sail)

Don Bryant "What Kind of Love" from Don't Give Up On Love on Fat Possum Records, LLC

Bobby Marchan "Chickee Wah Wah" from Bobby Marchan

Little Jackie "The Stoop" from The Stoop on S-Curve

Little Denise "Check Me Out" from Bay Area Funk on Ubiquity

Claudine Clark "Party Lights" from Ask the Girl Who Knows- The Best of 1958-1969

Frank Zappa feat. Don "Sugarcane" Harris "Sharleena" from The Lost Episodes

Miles Davis "Blue Christmas (To Whom it May Concern)" from Jingle Bell Jazz

Soulful Strings with Dorothy Ashby "Merry Christmas Baby" from The Magic of Christmas on Cadet

Rose Graham "Black Christmas" from Have a Simply Grand Christmas: Sounds of Memphis, Vol. 1

Eugene Church "Pretty Girls Everywhere" from Pretty Girls Everywhere

Bernard "Pretty" Purdie "Time is Tight" from Soul Drums

Otis Redding "Shout Bamalama"

Cross Bronx Expressway "Help Your Brother"

Nina Simone "Revolution" from To Love Somebody

Nina Simone "My Father/Dialog" from The Very Best Of Nina Simone 1967-1972 - Sugar In My Bowl

William Onyeabor "Why Go To War" from World Psychedelic Classics 5: Who Is William Onyeabor?

Sylvia Maddox "Vietnam Blues"

Fatback Band "(Are You Ready) Do the Bus Stop" from Raising Hell

Fela Kuti "Obe (Stew)" from The '69 Los Angeles Sessions

Gil Scott-Heron "Johannesburg"

Luis Alberto Spinetta "Lul£ Toma El Taxi" from Vinyl Replica: Spinettalandia y Sus Amigos on 1972

Azam Khan "High Courter Majare" on Dacca 1973

Korng Phnao & Pan Ron "Pnhaeu Samnieng" from Cambodian Soul Sounds Vol 1

Claude and Hank Carbo "Fox in a Miniskirt"

Willie Mitchell "Soul Finger" from Hi Records: The Soul Years

Bobby Boseman "Astrological Soul Train"

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night

