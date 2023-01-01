The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
and the Peace Tent
Genevieve Vaughan is a leading theorist in the Gift Economy movement, with a particular interest in unilateral giving to needs - in contrast to "gift exchange." She was also one of the activists who developed the concept of the "peace tent"
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Dec. 10, 2023, midnight
From the WINGS archive, an interview with Genevieve Vaughan about the concepts elaborated in her first book, For-Giving: A Feminist Criticism of Exchange. She also talkd about how she arrived at that theory while living in Italy, and some of the work she had done putting it into practice. She now has 8 books, some available in multiple languages.
Interview by Frieda Werden, first ran on WALE AM radio in 1997, in the series Wake Up, Sister! - then was edited by Frieda Werden and Suzette Cullen to fit the time frame of WINGS. Updated by Frieda in 2023.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

