Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.24.00.What has happened in the World because the Baby Boomers Have Clung to Power a Little to Long
This is a episode along time coming. Interestingly, this is an episode recorded after two of the other segments (and the one addendum) you should be hearing shortly. PLEASE NOTE, this is not a generation-bashing episode (END NOTE). It is, first most an attempt to explore how the world has been altered due to the Baby Booms attempt to cling to power forever, an obsession they learned from the generation that taught them. Now pushing into my middle ages, I am now observing those who were the adults in my childhood move into their gray scale years (I can't call them sunset years because the sun doesn't set that slowly); and those who were the grands move towards their life's end, observations from theirs and my part abound, thus leading to some points within the commentary you will hear. Of the many points I begin the episode by making, acknowledging the attention to developing a youth base by the reactionary forces within the country has far outpaced the Liberal establishment's meager work on a counter-force to them; alongside explaining what such work could have resulted in (mainly the creation of power sharing networks), are the most important points I make early on, setting the tone for a broader conversation about the Baby Boomer's impact on the world over these past several decades.
