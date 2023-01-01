Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome back from the Leech Lake Indian Nation, in Minnesota. Annie Humphrey will be in our spotlight. Her new album has just been released entitled “The Light in my Bones.” A mix of new folk from Nortern Minnesota. Read all about Annie on our music page at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/annie-humphrey



Enjoy music from Annie Humphrey, Samantha Crain, Hataalii, Dan Linitie, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Nancy Sanchez, Joey Nowyuk, Ed Koban, Ryan LittleEagle, Love to Bleed, Nortec Collective, Cary Morin, Pura Fe, Jim Jacobs, Logan Staats, Darren Geffre, Esther Pennell, Julian Taylor, Shon Denay, Dawn Avery, Chantil Dukart, Aysanabee, Angel Baribeau, Qacung and much much more.



