We highlight some song writers this week, Melvin Endsley, Carole King, Sippie Wallace among others. Bill Haley takes another early stab at this rock 'n' roll thing, we'll hear some great pickin' from one of the best session guitarists ever and when is a record by the Royal Hawaiian Orchestra not Hawaiian?
Artist - Title Year The Clovers - Little Mama 1954 Chuck Willis - Keep A Knockin' 1954 Marty Robbins - Singing The Blues 1956 The Swan Silvertones - Singing In My Soul 1960 Cookie & The Cupcakes - Breaking up Is Hard to Do 1963 Etta James - Dance with Me Henry 1958 Eddie Crosby & His Sugarfoot Shufflers - Sugarfoot Boogie 1949 Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - I Wish I Was In Bowling Green 1947 Sippie Wallace, Albert Ammons and His Rhythm Kings - Bedroom Blues 1945 Tubize Royal Hawaiian Orchestra - Wabash Blues 1929 The Davis Sisters - I Got A New Home 1959 The Cookies - Don't Say Nothin' Bad 1963 Melvin Endsley - Keep A Lovin' Me Baby 1957 Art Gunn & His Arizona Playboys - Boogie Woogie Blues 1950 Stuff Smith - My Blue Heaven 1939 Ann Cole - I'm Waiting For You 1956 The Five Keys - It's a Crying Shame 1957 Bill Haley & His Comets - Real Rock Drive 1952 Frankie Ford - Cheatin' Woman 1958 Ralph Sutton Trio - Alligator Crawl 1951