Notes: Artist - Title Year

The Clovers - Little Mama 1954

Chuck Willis - Keep A Knockin' 1954

Marty Robbins - Singing The Blues 1956

The Swan Silvertones - Singing In My Soul 1960

Cookie & The Cupcakes - Breaking up Is Hard to Do 1963

Etta James - Dance with Me Henry 1958

Eddie Crosby & His Sugarfoot Shufflers - Sugarfoot Boogie 1949

Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - I Wish I Was In Bowling Green 1947

Sippie Wallace, Albert Ammons and His Rhythm Kings - Bedroom Blues 1945

Tubize Royal Hawaiian Orchestra - Wabash Blues 1929

The Davis Sisters - I Got A New Home 1959

The Cookies - Don't Say Nothin' Bad 1963

Melvin Endsley - Keep A Lovin' Me Baby 1957

Art Gunn & His Arizona Playboys - Boogie Woogie Blues 1950

Stuff Smith - My Blue Heaven 1939

Ann Cole - I'm Waiting For You 1956

The Five Keys - It's a Crying Shame 1957

Bill Haley & His Comets - Real Rock Drive 1952

Frankie Ford - Cheatin' Woman 1958

Ralph Sutton Trio - Alligator Crawl 1951