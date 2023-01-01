The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Dec. 10, 2023, midnight
We highlight some song writers this week, Melvin Endsley, Carole King, Sippie Wallace among others. Bill Haley takes another early stab at this rock 'n' roll thing, we'll hear some great pickin' from one of the best session guitarists ever and when is a record by the Royal Hawaiian Orchestra not Hawaiian?
Artist - Title Year
The Clovers - Little Mama 1954
Chuck Willis - Keep A Knockin' 1954
Marty Robbins - Singing The Blues 1956
The Swan Silvertones - Singing In My Soul 1960
Cookie & The Cupcakes - Breaking up Is Hard to Do 1963
Etta James - Dance with Me Henry 1958
Eddie Crosby & His Sugarfoot Shufflers - Sugarfoot Boogie 1949
Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - I Wish I Was In Bowling Green 1947
Sippie Wallace, Albert Ammons and His Rhythm Kings - Bedroom Blues 1945
Tubize Royal Hawaiian Orchestra - Wabash Blues 1929
The Davis Sisters - I Got A New Home 1959
The Cookies - Don't Say Nothin' Bad 1963
Melvin Endsley - Keep A Lovin' Me Baby 1957
Art Gunn & His Arizona Playboys - Boogie Woogie Blues 1950
Stuff Smith - My Blue Heaven 1939
Ann Cole - I'm Waiting For You 1956
The Five Keys - It's a Crying Shame 1957
Bill Haley & His Comets - Real Rock Drive 1952
Frankie Ford - Cheatin' Woman 1958
Ralph Sutton Trio - Alligator Crawl 1951

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Dec. 10, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 