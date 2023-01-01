The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Other Black Music
Music
Graybeard
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Dec. 11, 2023, midnight
Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. &quot;The Other Black Music&quot; broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
Artist / Song / Release / Label

The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music

The Violinaires / Grooving With Jesus / Groovin' With Jesus / Geffen

The Persuasions / Christian's Automobile / Street Corner Symphony / Capitol Records

Diepkloof United Voice / Who Knows / Hamonizing Soweto: Golden City Gospel & Kasi Soul From The New South Africa / Ostinato

Britti / So Tired / Hello, I'm Britti. / Easy Eye Sound

Bastards Of Soul / While It's Hot / Give It Right Back / EASTWOOD MUSIC GROUP

Black Pumas / Tomorrow / Chronicles of a Diamond / ATO Records

Honest Lee Soul / You / You - Single / Honest Lee Soul

Greg Sover / Freedom, Pt. 2 / HIS-STORY / Grounded Soul

Rough Francis / Haunted / Death Rough Francis Split - Single / Drag City

Sabatta / Something / How to Get Even / Yinka Oyewole

Dirty Water / Gone Fishin / Gone Fishin - Single / CB Soul

Chapel Hart / Welcome to Fist City / Glory Days / JT3D

Justin Golden / Bad Luck Blues / Bad Luck Blues / Vocal Rest Records

Shanna Waterstown / Mama's Kitchen / Be with You / Blackberry

Manchild / (I Want To Feel Your) Power And Love / Power And Love / Westside

Mr. Superbad & The Mighty Super Power Band / Mr. Superbad / Mr. Superbad - Single / Cherry Red Records

Bella Brown & The Jealous Lovers / Soul Clap / Soul Clap - Single / LRK Records

Adi Oasis / Multiply / Lotus Glow / Unity Records

Sinkane / Everything is Everything (feat. Tru Osborne) / Everything is Everything (feat. Tru Osborne) - Single / City Slang

Bobby Saint / Believe / Believe - Single / Hive Music

Gabriels / Offering / Angels & Queens / Parlophone UK

Jalen Ngonda / Give Me Another Day / Come Around and Love Me / Daptone Records

Joel Culpepper / Casual Lies / Casual Lies - Single / Beyond The Groove

Summer-Pearl / Feel Right / Outmysystem / Kitto Records

Mysie / Double Dutch / Double Dutch - Single / Mysie Recordings

Eric B Turner / Blindside / It Ain't Easy / E.R.I.C, LLC/forever97

Robert Day and the Hoosier Blue / You Said / Choices / 1044501 Records DK2

Buck Sinegal / Little Boy Blue / Funky Funky New Orleans, Vol. 7 / Funky Delicacies

Leo's Sunshipp / Give Me the Sunshine / We Need Each Other / Expansion Records

The Other Black music Nov. 26, 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:00:00 1 Dec. 11, 2023
Richmond Virginia USA
  View Script
    
 00:59:23  192Kbps mp3
(81.5MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
The Other Black music Nov. 26, 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:00:00 1 Dec. 11, 2023
Richmond Virginia USA
  View Script
    
 00:59:24  192Kbps mp3
(81.5MB) None		 None Download File...
 