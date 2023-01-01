The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Radio Ecoshock Show
global food system break down
Aled Jones, Connor Dunn Diaz. Vanessa Andreotti
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Dec. 11, 2023, midnight
Experts find food riots are possible in the United Kingdom as climate change ramps up. From Cambridge Aled Jones outlines how food stress boils over. Around the world, crops may not be planted or harvested when it gets too hot to work outside. From Columbia University, Connor Dunn Diaz reports. Dr. Vanessa Andreotti on final care for an age on life support: - "Hospicing Modernity".
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Vanessa Andreotti, YouTube 230721 posted by Joseph Rowntree Foundation. selections by Alex Smith.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 28:14 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

  View Script
    
