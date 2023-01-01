This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox,
Safari,
or Opera
Program Information
The Other Black Music Nov. 26, 2023
Series:
The Other Black Music
Subtitle:
Program Type: Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Graybeard
Contributor:
Motherland Influence Contact Contributor
Date Published: Dec. 10, 2023, midnight
Summary: Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. "The Other Black Music" broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
Credits:
Notes: Artist / Song / Release / Label The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music The Violinaires / Grooving With Jesus / Groovin' With Jesus / Geffen The Persuasions / Christian's Automobile / Street Corner Symphony / Capitol Records Diepkloof United Voice / Who Knows / Hamonizing Soweto: Golden City Gospel & Kasi Soul From The New South Africa / Ostinato Britti / So Tired / Hello, I'm Britti. / Easy Eye Sound Bastards Of Soul / While It's Hot / Give It Right Back / EASTWOOD MUSIC GROUP Black Pumas / Tomorrow / Chronicles of a Diamond / ATO Records Honest Lee Soul / You / You - Single / Honest Lee Soul Greg Sover / Freedom, Pt. 2 / HIS-STORY / Grounded Soul Rough Francis / Haunted / Death Rough Francis Split - Single / Drag City Sabatta / Something / How to Get Even / Yinka Oyewole Dirty Water / Gone Fishin / Gone Fishin - Single / CB Soul Chapel Hart / Welcome to Fist City / Glory Days / JT3D Justin Golden / Bad Luck Blues / Bad Luck Blues / Vocal Rest Records Shanna Waterstown / Mama's Kitchen / Be with You / Blackberry Manchild / (I Want To Feel Your) Power And Love / Power And Love / Westside Mr. Superbad & The Mighty Super Power Band / Mr. Superbad / Mr. Superbad - Single / Cherry Red Records Bella Brown & The Jealous Lovers / Soul Clap / Soul Clap - Single / LRK Records Adi Oasis / Multiply / Lotus Glow / Unity Records Sinkane / Everything is Everything (feat. Tru Osborne) / Everything is Everything (feat. Tru Osborne) - Single / City Slang Bobby Saint / Believe / Believe - Single / Hive Music Gabriels / Offering / Angels & Queens / Parlophone UK Jalen Ngonda / Give Me Another Day / Come Around and Love Me / Daptone Records Joel Culpepper / Casual Lies / Casual Lies - Single / Beyond The Groove Summer-Pearl / Feel Right / Outmysystem / Kitto Records Mysie / Double Dutch / Double Dutch - Single / Mysie Recordings Eric B Turner / Blindside / It Ain't Easy / E.R.I.C, LLC/forever97 Robert Day and the Hoosier Blue / You Said / Choices / 1044501 Records DK2 Buck Sinegal / Little Boy Blue / Funky Funky New Orleans, Vol. 7 / Funky Delicacies Leo's Sunshipp / Give Me the Sunshine / We Need Each Other / Expansion Records
Version 1: The Motherland Influence Nov. 26, 2023
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:58:47
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Dec. 10, 2023
Location Recorded: Richmond Virginia USA
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:59:23
192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo 1
Version 1: The Motherland Influence Nov. 26, 2023
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:58:47
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Dec. 10, 2023
Location Recorded: Richmond Virginia USA
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
2
00:59:24
192Kbps mp3
(MB) None None