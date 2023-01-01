Notes: Artist / Song / Release / Label



The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music



The Violinaires / Grooving With Jesus / Groovin' With Jesus / Geffen



The Persuasions / Christian's Automobile / Street Corner Symphony / Capitol Records



Diepkloof United Voice / Who Knows / Hamonizing Soweto: Golden City Gospel & Kasi Soul From The New South Africa / Ostinato



Britti / So Tired / Hello, I'm Britti. / Easy Eye Sound



Bastards Of Soul / While It's Hot / Give It Right Back / EASTWOOD MUSIC GROUP



Black Pumas / Tomorrow / Chronicles of a Diamond / ATO Records



Honest Lee Soul / You / You - Single / Honest Lee Soul



Greg Sover / Freedom, Pt. 2 / HIS-STORY / Grounded Soul



Rough Francis / Haunted / Death Rough Francis Split - Single / Drag City



Sabatta / Something / How to Get Even / Yinka Oyewole



Dirty Water / Gone Fishin / Gone Fishin - Single / CB Soul



Chapel Hart / Welcome to Fist City / Glory Days / JT3D



Justin Golden / Bad Luck Blues / Bad Luck Blues / Vocal Rest Records



Shanna Waterstown / Mama's Kitchen / Be with You / Blackberry



Manchild / (I Want To Feel Your) Power And Love / Power And Love / Westside



Mr. Superbad & The Mighty Super Power Band / Mr. Superbad / Mr. Superbad - Single / Cherry Red Records



Bella Brown & The Jealous Lovers / Soul Clap / Soul Clap - Single / LRK Records



Adi Oasis / Multiply / Lotus Glow / Unity Records



Sinkane / Everything is Everything (feat. Tru Osborne) / Everything is Everything (feat. Tru Osborne) - Single / City Slang



Bobby Saint / Believe / Believe - Single / Hive Music



Gabriels / Offering / Angels & Queens / Parlophone UK



Jalen Ngonda / Give Me Another Day / Come Around and Love Me / Daptone Records



Joel Culpepper / Casual Lies / Casual Lies - Single / Beyond The Groove



Summer-Pearl / Feel Right / Outmysystem / Kitto Records



Mysie / Double Dutch / Double Dutch - Single / Mysie Recordings



Eric B Turner / Blindside / It Ain't Easy / E.R.I.C, LLC/forever97



Robert Day and the Hoosier Blue / You Said / Choices / 1044501 Records DK2



Buck Sinegal / Little Boy Blue / Funky Funky New Orleans, Vol. 7 / Funky Delicacies



Leo's Sunshipp / Give Me the Sunshine / We Need Each Other / Expansion Records





