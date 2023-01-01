Notes: Artist / Song / Release / Label



Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo / Hello Hello (program theme song) / Hello Hello / Sterns



Mendes Brothers / Deusa de Orion / The Gate of Return 1 / MB Global Media, LLC



The 3rd Generation Band / Because of Money / Ghana Soundz: Afro - Beat, Funk and Fusion in 70's Ghana / Soundway Records Ltd



Victor Uwaifo / Ohue / Sofrito: Tropical Discotheque / Strut



Adewale Ayuba / Move Around The Clock / Fuji Time / Agogo



Neba Solo / Can 2002 / Kene Balafons / Mali K7



Najite Olokun Prophecy / Aorieo / Africa Before Invasion / Plug Research



Les Amazones De Guinée / Wamato / Wamato / Frochot Music



Abdul Tee-Jay / Ro Manke / Rokoto Make Me Dance-dance / Weekend Beatnick



The Mahotella Queens & Mahlathini / Somebody / Stoki Stoki / Gallo Record Company



Khaled / Aalach Tloumouni / Kenza / Wrasse Records



Ali Hassan Kuban / Habibi / Walk like a Nubian / Piranha



Hakim / Habibi Ya / Yaho (Egyptian Music) / Lion Of Egypt



Salamat / Samara / Mambo el Soudani / Piranha



Rara Machine / Rara Mouvé (A Mean Rara) / Break the Chain (Kase Chenn) / Shanachie



Femi Kuti / Beng Beng Beng / Shoki, Shoki / MCA



Kanda Bongo Man / Zing Zong / Zing Zong / Ryko/Rhino



Tshala Muana / Kalume / Mutuashi / Syllart Records Sterne Africa



Sam Mangwana / Fati Mata / Rumba Music / Sterns



Mendes Brothers / Angola Kuia / Bandera / MB Records, Inc.