|The Motherland Influence
|Music
|Graybeard
| Motherland Influence Contact Contributor
|Dec. 11, 2023, midnight
| African, Latin & Caribbean music
|WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
|Artist / Song / Release / Label
Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo / Hello Hello (program theme song) / Hello Hello / Sterns
Mendes Brothers / Deusa de Orion / The Gate of Return 1 / MB Global Media, LLC
The 3rd Generation Band / Because of Money / Ghana Soundz: Afro - Beat, Funk and Fusion in 70's Ghana / Soundway Records Ltd
Victor Uwaifo / Ohue / Sofrito: Tropical Discotheque / Strut
Adewale Ayuba / Move Around The Clock / Fuji Time / Agogo
Neba Solo / Can 2002 / Kene Balafons / Mali K7
Najite Olokun Prophecy / Aorieo / Africa Before Invasion / Plug Research
Les Amazones De Guinée / Wamato / Wamato / Frochot Music
Abdul Tee-Jay / Ro Manke / Rokoto Make Me Dance-dance / Weekend Beatnick
The Mahotella Queens & Mahlathini / Somebody / Stoki Stoki / Gallo Record Company
Khaled / Aalach Tloumouni / Kenza / Wrasse Records
Ali Hassan Kuban / Habibi / Walk like a Nubian / Piranha
Hakim / Habibi Ya / Yaho (Egyptian Music) / Lion Of Egypt
Salamat / Samara / Mambo el Soudani / Piranha
Rara Machine / Rara Mouvé (A Mean Rara) / Break the Chain (Kase Chenn) / Shanachie
Femi Kuti / Beng Beng Beng / Shoki, Shoki / MCA
Kanda Bongo Man / Zing Zong / Zing Zong / Ryko/Rhino
Tshala Muana / Kalume / Mutuashi / Syllart Records Sterne Africa
Sam Mangwana / Fati Mata / Rumba Music / Sterns
Mendes Brothers / Angola Kuia / Bandera / MB Records, Inc.
| The Motherland Influence Dec, 3. 2023
|01:59:38
| Dec. 10, 2023
|
|Richmond Virginia USA
| View Script
|1
| 00:59:18
| 192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
