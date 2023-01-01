The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
Graybeard
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Dec. 11, 2023, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Artist / Song / Release / Label

Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo / Hello Hello (program theme song) / Hello Hello / Sterns

Mendes Brothers / Deusa de Orion / The Gate of Return 1 / MB Global Media, LLC

The 3rd Generation Band / Because of Money / Ghana Soundz: Afro - Beat, Funk and Fusion in 70's Ghana / Soundway Records Ltd

Victor Uwaifo / Ohue / Sofrito: Tropical Discotheque / Strut

Adewale Ayuba / Move Around The Clock / Fuji Time / Agogo

Neba Solo / Can 2002 / Kene Balafons / Mali K7

Najite Olokun Prophecy / Aorieo / Africa Before Invasion / Plug Research

Les Amazones De Guinée / Wamato / Wamato / Frochot Music

Abdul Tee-Jay / Ro Manke / Rokoto Make Me Dance-dance / Weekend Beatnick

The Mahotella Queens & Mahlathini / Somebody / Stoki Stoki / Gallo Record Company

Khaled / Aalach Tloumouni / Kenza / Wrasse Records

Ali Hassan Kuban / Habibi / Walk like a Nubian / Piranha

Hakim / Habibi Ya / Yaho (Egyptian Music) / Lion Of Egypt

Salamat / Samara / Mambo el Soudani / Piranha

Rara Machine / Rara Mouvé (A Mean Rara) / Break the Chain (Kase Chenn) / Shanachie

Femi Kuti / Beng Beng Beng / Shoki, Shoki / MCA

Kanda Bongo Man / Zing Zong / Zing Zong / Ryko/Rhino

Tshala Muana / Kalume / Mutuashi / Syllart Records Sterne Africa

Sam Mangwana / Fati Mata / Rumba Music / Sterns

Mendes Brothers / Angola Kuia / Bandera / MB Records, Inc.

