Notes: Artist / Song / Release / Label



The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music



The Colmanaires / It's Alright / Haven of Rest / Savoy Records



Leo "Bud" Welch / I Come To Praise His Name / The Angels In Heaven Done Signed My Name / Easy Eye Sound



Robert Finley / Gospel Blues / Black Bayou / Easy Eye Sound



Shanna Waterstown / Be with You / Be with You / O-tone



Myia B Music / Country Party / Country Party - Single / Myia B Music



Jackie Venson / When It's Right #evolution / Evolution of Joy / Jackie Venson



Orgone / Lies and Games (feat. Terin Ector) / Chimera / 3 Palm Records



ESG / My Love for You / Come Away with ESG / Fire Records



George McCrae / I Get Lifted / Rock Your Baby / Craze Productions



Betty Davis / Shoo-B-Doop and Cop Him / They Say I'm Different / Light In The Attic



Labi Siffre / I Got the... (2006 Remastered Version) / Remember My Song / Parlophone UK



Exuma / Exuma, The Obeah Man / Exuma, The Obeah Man / Mercury Records



Otis Taylor / 1964 / Banjo... / Trance Blues Festival Records



ARKA'N ASRAFOKOR / Walk With Us / Walk With Us - Single / Atomic Fire Records



Screaming Headless Torsos / 18 Wheeler / 18 Wheeler - Single / IntelSyndicate Music



Nova Twins / A Dark Place for Somewhere Beautiful / Supernova / Marshall Records



Brittany Howard / What Now / What Now / Brittany Howard PS/ Island



The Veldt / Soul In a Jar / Afrodisiac / Mercury Records



Anthony Joseph / Dealings (feat. Brother Resistance) / Heavenly Sweetness 15th Anniversary - Tropical / Heavenly Sweetness



Bette Smith / Happiness / Happiness - Single / Bette Smith



Valerie June / Ordinary World / Ordinary World - Single / Fantasy



Ann Cole / Each Day / The Very Best Of / Master Classics Records



Chris Beard / Let the Chips Fall / Pass It On Down / Blue Heart Records



The Niceguys / Strip It / Strip It - Single / Bombstrikes



Anthony Hall / Thank You / Covered - EP / Indieblu Music



Mo Kolours / Rockets To Mars (Original) / Original Flow: Chapter One / We Release Jazz



Ella Eyre / Head In the Ground / Head In the Ground - Single / Play It Again Sam



James Brown / Go Power At Christmas Time / James Brown's Funky Christmas / Polydor





