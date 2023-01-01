The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Other Black Music
Music
Graybeard
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Dec. 11, 2023, midnight
Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. &quot;The Other Black Music&quot; broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
Artist / Song / Release / Label

The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music

The Colmanaires / It's Alright / Haven of Rest / Savoy Records

Leo "Bud" Welch / I Come To Praise His Name / The Angels In Heaven Done Signed My Name / Easy Eye Sound

Robert Finley / Gospel Blues / Black Bayou / Easy Eye Sound

Shanna Waterstown / Be with You / Be with You / O-tone

Myia B Music / Country Party / Country Party - Single / Myia B Music

Jackie Venson / When It's Right #evolution / Evolution of Joy / Jackie Venson

Orgone / Lies and Games (feat. Terin Ector) / Chimera / 3 Palm Records

ESG / My Love for You / Come Away with ESG / Fire Records

George McCrae / I Get Lifted / Rock Your Baby / Craze Productions

Betty Davis / Shoo-B-Doop and Cop Him / They Say I'm Different / Light In The Attic

Labi Siffre / I Got the... (2006 Remastered Version) / Remember My Song / Parlophone UK

Exuma / Exuma, The Obeah Man / Exuma, The Obeah Man / Mercury Records

Otis Taylor / 1964 / Banjo... / Trance Blues Festival Records

ARKA'N ASRAFOKOR / Walk With Us / Walk With Us - Single / Atomic Fire Records

Screaming Headless Torsos / 18 Wheeler / 18 Wheeler - Single / IntelSyndicate Music

Nova Twins / A Dark Place for Somewhere Beautiful / Supernova / Marshall Records

Brittany Howard / What Now / What Now / Brittany Howard PS/ Island

The Veldt / Soul In a Jar / Afrodisiac / Mercury Records

Anthony Joseph / Dealings (feat. Brother Resistance) / Heavenly Sweetness 15th Anniversary - Tropical / Heavenly Sweetness

Bette Smith / Happiness / Happiness - Single / Bette Smith

Valerie June / Ordinary World / Ordinary World - Single / Fantasy

Ann Cole / Each Day / The Very Best Of / Master Classics Records

Chris Beard / Let the Chips Fall / Pass It On Down / Blue Heart Records

The Niceguys / Strip It / Strip It - Single / Bombstrikes

Anthony Hall / Thank You / Covered - EP / Indieblu Music

Mo Kolours / Rockets To Mars (Original) / Original Flow: Chapter One / We Release Jazz

Ella Eyre / Head In the Ground / Head In the Ground - Single / Play It Again Sam

James Brown / Go Power At Christmas Time / James Brown's Funky Christmas / Polydor

  View Script
    
 00:59:11  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
  View Script
    
 01:00:32  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 