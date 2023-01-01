Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. "The Other Black Music" broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
Artist / Song / Release / Label
The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music
The Colmanaires / It's Alright / Haven of Rest / Savoy Records
Leo "Bud" Welch / I Come To Praise His Name / The Angels In Heaven Done Signed My Name / Easy Eye Sound
Robert Finley / Gospel Blues / Black Bayou / Easy Eye Sound
Shanna Waterstown / Be with You / Be with You / O-tone
Myia B Music / Country Party / Country Party - Single / Myia B Music
Jackie Venson / When It's Right #evolution / Evolution of Joy / Jackie Venson
Orgone / Lies and Games (feat. Terin Ector) / Chimera / 3 Palm Records
ESG / My Love for You / Come Away with ESG / Fire Records
George McCrae / I Get Lifted / Rock Your Baby / Craze Productions
Betty Davis / Shoo-B-Doop and Cop Him / They Say I'm Different / Light In The Attic
Labi Siffre / I Got the... (2006 Remastered Version) / Remember My Song / Parlophone UK
Exuma / Exuma, The Obeah Man / Exuma, The Obeah Man / Mercury Records
Otis Taylor / 1964 / Banjo... / Trance Blues Festival Records
ARKA'N ASRAFOKOR / Walk With Us / Walk With Us - Single / Atomic Fire Records
Screaming Headless Torsos / 18 Wheeler / 18 Wheeler - Single / IntelSyndicate Music
Nova Twins / A Dark Place for Somewhere Beautiful / Supernova / Marshall Records
Brittany Howard / What Now / What Now / Brittany Howard PS/ Island
The Veldt / Soul In a Jar / Afrodisiac / Mercury Records
Anthony Joseph / Dealings (feat. Brother Resistance) / Heavenly Sweetness 15th Anniversary - Tropical / Heavenly Sweetness
Bette Smith / Happiness / Happiness - Single / Bette Smith
Valerie June / Ordinary World / Ordinary World - Single / Fantasy
Ann Cole / Each Day / The Very Best Of / Master Classics Records
Chris Beard / Let the Chips Fall / Pass It On Down / Blue Heart Records
The Niceguys / Strip It / Strip It - Single / Bombstrikes
Anthony Hall / Thank You / Covered - EP / Indieblu Music
Mo Kolours / Rockets To Mars (Original) / Original Flow: Chapter One / We Release Jazz
Ella Eyre / Head In the Ground / Head In the Ground - Single / Play It Again Sam
James Brown / Go Power At Christmas Time / James Brown's Funky Christmas / Polydor