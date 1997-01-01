The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Dec. 11, 2023, midnight
Global A Go-Go's favorite recordings of 2023, part 1 of a 3 part series: Top ten new albums, plus ten more honorable mentions
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Diepkloof United Voice | South Africa | Too Late For Mama | Hamonizing Soweto: Golden City Gospel & Kasi Soul From The New South Africa | Ostinato | 2023
Meral Polat Trio | Kurdistan Turkey-Netherlands-USA | Diya | Ez Kî Me | AudioMaze | 2022
Altın Gün | Netherlands-Turkey | Canım Oy | Aşk | ATO | 2023
Shono | Buryatia Republic Russia | Bridle Ringing | Kolkhozoy Traktor | CPL Music | 2023

Larry & Joe | Venezuela-USA | La Tonada Del Cabrestero | Nuevo South Train | SideHustle | 2023
Grupo Kual? | México | Satanas (feat Sonido Gallo Negro) | Konexiones | Discos Rolas | 2022
Son Rompe Pera | México-Chile | Cumbia Pa' Tu Madre (feat Anarkia Tropikal) | Chimborazo | AYA | 2023
of Tropique! | Japan | Buster Goes East | Buster Goes West | Electric Cowbell | 2023

Bombino | Niger | Ayes Sachen | Sahel | Partisan | 2023
Nègarit Band | Ethiopia | Filae Goferae (Oromo) | Origins | Ethiosonic / Buda Musique | 2023
Fendika & K-Sanchis | Ethiopia-Netherlands | Restraint | Gojo | 121234 | 2023

Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy | Ghana-Germany | La Ka Ba'a | O Yinne! | Philophon | 2023
Santrofi | Ghana-Germany | Cocoase (feat Omniversal Earkestrsa) | Deep Into Highlife | Out Here | 2023
Kala Jula & Gangbé Brass Band | Mali-Switzerland-Benin | An Ka Ke Nyogon Fe | Asro | Buda Musique | 2023

Eparapo | England UK-Nigeria | Black Lives Matter (feat Dele Sosimi) | Take To The Streets | Wah Wah 45s | 2023
Alpacas Collective | Belgium | Boyoma | Big Words | Catalpas | 2023
Mokoomba | Zimbabwe | Kulindiswe | Tusona: Tracings In The Sand | Out Here | 2023

Monstruos Del Mañana | México | Pensacola | Espejos | self-released | 2022
Jantra | Sudan | Khadija | Synthesized Sudan: Astro-Nubian Electronic Jaglara Sounds From The Fashaga Underground | Ostinato | 2023
Nana Benz Du Togo | Togo | Ago | Ago | Komos | 2023
Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy | Ghana-Germany | O Yinne! | O Yinne! | Philophon | 2023

01:59:47 1 Dec. 10, 2023
Richmond VA USA
