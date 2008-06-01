The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Week In Palestine
Weekly Program
Host John Roberts presenting Ali Abunimah and Yanis Varoufakis
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)  Contact Contributor
Nov. 26, 2023, midnight
We begin with Palestinian journalist Ali Abunimah exposing the history of lies behind the Israeli narrative concerning the alleged role of Al-Shifah Hospital as an Hamas headquarters, which according to the narrative, justified the destruction of the hospital complex. The continuing inability of Israel to provide evidence of this allegation is raising deep concerns about its veracity. We follow this with comments by former Greek Finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis.
This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them. It's a regular part of Truth and Justice Radio, aired Sundays 6-10am ET on WZBC 90.3FM, Newton, MA, streaming live and archived for two weeks at wzbc.org; Truthandjusticeradio.org has a link to This Week In Palestine archives back thru 1-6-2008. (TJR airs occasional Palestine coverage IN ADDITION to that provided by This Week In Palestine.) We hope you'll write to us at tjradio@fastmail.com if you rebroadcast our work, or have questions or comments.

This Week in Palestine 11-26-2023 Download Program Podcast
00:42:18 1 Nov. 26, 2023
NYC and Cambridge MA
  View Script
    
 00:42:18  64Kbps mp3
(19.4MB) None		 None Download File...
 