Ali Abunimah exposes the history of lies behind the Israeli narrative concerning the alleged role of Al-Shifah Hospital as an Hamas headquarters; a European take on the Israel Hamas war by Yanis Varoufakis, the outspoken former Finance Minister of Greece

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host John Roberts presenting Ali Abunimah and Yanis Varoufakis

Date Published: Nov. 26, 2023, midnight

Summary: We begin with Palestinian journalist Ali Abunimah exposing the history of lies behind the Israeli narrative concerning the alleged role of Al-Shifah Hospital as an Hamas headquarters, which according to the narrative, justified the destruction of the hospital complex. The continuing inability of Israel to provide evidence of this allegation is raising deep concerns about its veracity. We follow this with comments by former Greek Finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis.

Credits:

