How Sir Ian celebrated the demise of the UK’s Section 28; a devout Texas Democrat rebukes bible-bangers with the Good Book; challengers test the constitutionality of Uganda’s “Kill the Gays” law, Scotland loses the first battle in its gender war with the U.K., Jordan cracks down on LGBTQ activists and advocacy, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers vetoes a Republican bill to ban pediatric gender-affirming healthcare, Florida Republicans claim that school board book bans are “protected government speech”, and Bucks County, Pennsylvania voters celebrate rescuing their school board from right-wing wackos. Those stories and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
CREDITS: Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reported this week by Michael Taylor Gray & Kalyn Hardman and produced by Brian DeShazor. Additional material: Brian DeShazor; Michael Emerson. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music by: Ulli Bögershausen; Howard Shore.
December 11, 2023
This year marks the completion of digitizing the entire 35-year tape history of This Way Out and will be available for researchers online at the American Archive of Public Broadcasting at the Library of Congress and at the University of California Santa Barbara Libraries. They will take in the programs on a semi-annual basis, making This Way Out preserved and made accessible in perpetuity.
