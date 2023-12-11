Notes: If you’re not among “the powers that be” there please forward this appeal to those who are. Thanks.



December 11, 2023



To all This Way Out affiliate stations:



Thank you for broadcasting This Way Out: International LGBTQ Radio magazine to your community of listeners. It will remain free to all non-commercial radio stations with no carriage fee obligation.



We are asking you to consider an OPTIONAL DONATION or “PROGRAM ACQUISITION FEE” to keep This Way Out producing the first and last bastion of a queer news program for radio by LGBTQIA+ voices for the public at large.



To keep This Way Out afloat, we need to raise $13,000 by the end of December.



We've said it before, but it is worth repeating, the LGBTQIA+ people in your communities need This Way Out. We are at once alarmed by the onslaught of attacks on our freedoms, and heartened by the resistance. The voices of the people are shaping the times, and you can help bring to the airwaves — through This Way Out — the voices that are shaping the times in the global LGBTQ+ environment.



We need your help to keep This Way Out on the airwaves. There is no replacement.



This year marks the completion of digitizing the entire 35-year tape history of This Way Out and will be available for researchers online at the American Archive of Public Broadcasting at the Library of Congress and at the University of California Santa Barbara Libraries. They will take in the programs on a semi-annual basis, making This Way Out preserved and made accessible in perpetuity.



We ask that you consider a donation or a collaboration to raise funds for this historically important radio program for the past, present nd future.



By check:

Overnight Productions, (inc.) / This Way Out

P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90068



Online:

www.thiswayout.org/DONATE



With your help we can continue the mission of Overnight Productions (Inc.):

To educate, inform and entertain audiences around the world by making freely available the presentation of news, features and cultural works by and about the international lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community via audio broadcast and cyber media.



If you wish to discuss any matter please contact Brian DeShazor, CEO at Brian@ThisWayOut.org or call 818-326-7555.



Happy Broadcasting,

Brian DeShazor CEO, Overnight Productions, (Inc.) (He, Him His) Brian@ThisWayOut.org

Our Contact Information

This Way Out Radio

PO Box 1065 Los Angeles, CA 90078

1 818 986 4106

http://www.thiswayout.org