Summary: Mainstream media’s coverage of the genocide in Gaza is of course mostly focused through the lens Israel provides on a daily basis to filter the news in its favor. It has really been independent media that has, through its investigative reporting, exposed the mendacity at the heart of the Israeli narrative. These lies are picked up not only by corporate media, but also by the US Government, echoed all the way up to the President of the United States, who has perpetrated some of the lies in his speeches to the nation.



It is such media as the The Nation Magazine, The Intercept , +972 magazine, The Grayzone, Chris Hedges Report, Al-Jazeera, and of course Democracy Now that are doing the hard investigative journalism, presenting facts that lay waste to the lies we are being feed. There are more, a lot more, independent news sources and I encourage you to filter your news intake through them. After some 50 years of subscribing to The New York Times, I finally canceled my subscription this week. I found it increasingly biased particularly their reporting on the Middle East. I depend more and more on the independent media to get the news, and encourage you to do so also.



So today we feature one of those independent investigative reports, researched and written by The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal. He appears on the Chris Hedges podcast. It begins with Chris’s introduction.



Before we go I want to share a truly excruciating statistic put forward this past week by Jewish Voice for Peace. The Gaza genocide’s numbers have officially surpassed the numbers of the 1948 Nakba. During the Nakba in 1948, 750,000 Palestinians were displaced, and 15,000 killed. In Gaza in 2023, 1,700,000 are already displaced, and 20,031 killed, this time with our tax dollars.