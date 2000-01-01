The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: Decmber 10, 2023
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
13
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Dec. 11, 2023, midnight
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa
2) Hazolahy (Madagascar)
Maso
Hazolahy
MARS – 2000?
3) Les Diablotins (Gabon)
PaU Ça Souffle
Les Diablotina s Paris Vol. 1
Editions Diablotins - 1981
4) Govinal (Cameroon)
M’azu
The Best of Govinal: Le Prince deu Bikut Si
Sublime Frequencies – 2022
5) Natascha Bizo (Cameroon)
Super Ekang
L’Ambassadrice
Biss Communications - 2003
6) Elida Almeida (Cabo Verde)
Morabeza
Di Lonji
Lusafrica - 2022
7) Finaçon (Cabo Verde)
Fomi
Funana
Melodie/CBS – 1990
8) RAM (Haiti)
Danmbala Elouwe
RAM 7: August 1791
Willibelle Publishing & Sales - 2018
9) Dédé Saint-Prix (Martinique)
Chapo Kante
Melanj
Buda Musique - 2007
10) Dieuf-Dieul de Thìes (Senegal)
Aling Na Dibe (live)
Dieur-Dieul de Thìes
Buda Musique - 2024
11) Mama Sissoko (Mali)
Safiatou
Mama Sissoko Live
Mieruba – 2024
12) Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)
Bouguel
Afro Jazz Folk Collection, Vol. 2
Mieruba – 2023
13) Ousamane Kouyaté (Guinea)
N’Ny
Revelation 82
Sacodis - 1982
14) Santrofi feat. Omniversal Earkestra (Ghana/Germany)
Cocoase
Deep Into Highlife (live)
Out Here Records - 2023
15) Dogo du Togo (Togo)
Adzé Adzé
Dogo du Togo
Dogo du Togo – 2022
16) Plú con Plá (Colombia)
Movimiento y Son
Pura Áctitud
Plú con Plá – 2023
17) Fruko y Sus Tesos (Colombia)
Pa’ los Rumberos
Fruko Power, Vol. 1:Rarities & Deep Album Cuts 1970-1974
Vampisoul. – 2023
18) Joaõ Seria (Soa Tomé e Principé)
Eficanón Soiá
Brincadera tem Hora
Música de S. Tomé – 2023?
19) Kimi Djabaté (Guinée-Bissau)
Kambem
Dindin
Cumbancha – 2023
20) Akaba Man & The Nigie Rokets (Nigeria)
Osayuwara
Quota System
Polygram Records – 1989
21) Domingo Salsero (Central African Republic)
Je Reviendrai
Le Destin
Salsa Musique/DiscAfrique – 1980s
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:37
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Dec. 10, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:37
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
2
