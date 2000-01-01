Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa



2) Hazolahy (Madagascar)

Maso

Hazolahy

MARS – 2000?



3) Les Diablotins (Gabon)

PaU Ça Souffle

Les Diablotina s Paris Vol. 1

Editions Diablotins - 1981



4) Govinal (Cameroon)

M’azu

The Best of Govinal: Le Prince deu Bikut Si

Sublime Frequencies – 2022



5) Natascha Bizo (Cameroon)

Super Ekang

L’Ambassadrice

Biss Communications - 2003



6) Elida Almeida (Cabo Verde)

Morabeza

Di Lonji

Lusafrica - 2022



7) Finaçon (Cabo Verde)

Fomi

Funana

Melodie/CBS – 1990



8) RAM (Haiti)

Danmbala Elouwe

RAM 7: August 1791

Willibelle Publishing & Sales - 2018



9) Dédé Saint-Prix (Martinique)

Chapo Kante

Melanj

Buda Musique - 2007



10) Dieuf-Dieul de Thìes (Senegal)

Aling Na Dibe (live)

Dieur-Dieul de Thìes

Buda Musique - 2024



11) Mama Sissoko (Mali)

Safiatou

Mama Sissoko Live

Mieruba – 2024



12) Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)

Bouguel

Afro Jazz Folk Collection, Vol. 2

Mieruba – 2023



13) Ousamane Kouyaté (Guinea)

N’Ny

Revelation 82

Sacodis - 1982



14) Santrofi feat. Omniversal Earkestra (Ghana/Germany)

Cocoase

Deep Into Highlife (live)

Out Here Records - 2023



15) Dogo du Togo (Togo)

Adzé Adzé

Dogo du Togo

Dogo du Togo – 2022



16) Plú con Plá (Colombia)

Movimiento y Son

Pura Áctitud

Plú con Plá – 2023



17) Fruko y Sus Tesos (Colombia)

Pa’ los Rumberos

Fruko Power, Vol. 1:Rarities & Deep Album Cuts 1970-1974

Vampisoul. – 2023



18) Joaõ Seria (Soa Tomé e Principé)

Eficanón Soiá

Brincadera tem Hora

Música de S. Tomé – 2023?



19) Kimi Djabaté (Guinée-Bissau)

Kambem

Dindin

Cumbancha – 2023



20) Akaba Man & The Nigie Rokets (Nigeria)

Osayuwara

Quota System

Polygram Records – 1989



21) Domingo Salsero (Central African Republic)

Je Reviendrai

Le Destin

Salsa Musique/DiscAfrique – 1980s