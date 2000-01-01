The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
13
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Dec. 11, 2023, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa

2) Hazolahy (Madagascar)
Maso
Hazolahy
MARS – 2000?

3) Les Diablotins (Gabon)
PaU Ça Souffle
Les Diablotina s Paris Vol. 1
Editions Diablotins - 1981

4) Govinal (Cameroon)
M’azu
The Best of Govinal: Le Prince deu Bikut Si
Sublime Frequencies – 2022

5) Natascha Bizo (Cameroon)
Super Ekang
L’Ambassadrice
Biss Communications - 2003

6) Elida Almeida (Cabo Verde)
Morabeza
Di Lonji
Lusafrica - 2022

7) Finaçon (Cabo Verde)
Fomi
Funana
Melodie/CBS – 1990

8) RAM (Haiti)
Danmbala Elouwe
RAM 7: August 1791
Willibelle Publishing & Sales - 2018

9) Dédé Saint-Prix (Martinique)
Chapo Kante
Melanj
Buda Musique - 2007

10) Dieuf-Dieul de Thìes (Senegal)
Aling Na Dibe (live)
Dieur-Dieul de Thìes
Buda Musique - 2024

11) Mama Sissoko (Mali)
Safiatou
Mama Sissoko Live
Mieruba – 2024

12) Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)
Bouguel
Afro Jazz Folk Collection, Vol. 2
Mieruba – 2023

13) Ousamane Kouyaté (Guinea)
N’Ny
Revelation 82
Sacodis - 1982

14) Santrofi feat. Omniversal Earkestra (Ghana/Germany)
Cocoase
Deep Into Highlife (live)
Out Here Records - 2023

15) Dogo du Togo (Togo)
Adzé Adzé
Dogo du Togo
Dogo du Togo – 2022

16) Plú con Plá (Colombia)
Movimiento y Son
Pura Áctitud
Plú con Plá – 2023

17) Fruko y Sus Tesos (Colombia)
Pa’ los Rumberos
Fruko Power, Vol. 1:Rarities & Deep Album Cuts 1970-1974
Vampisoul. – 2023

18) Joaõ Seria (Soa Tomé e Principé)
Eficanón Soiá
Brincadera tem Hora
Música de S. Tomé – 2023?

19) Kimi Djabaté (Guinée-Bissau)
Kambem
Dindin
Cumbancha – 2023

20) Akaba Man & The Nigie Rokets (Nigeria)
Osayuwara
Quota System
Polygram Records – 1989

21) Domingo Salsero (Central African Republic)
Je Reviendrai
Le Destin
Salsa Musique/DiscAfrique – 1980s

Download Program Podcast
01:59:37 1 Dec. 10, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:37  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 