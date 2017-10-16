Notes: Hey Listeners,



I recently contributed to another public station (WNCW) and they sent me a compilation CD called Crowd Around the Mic of live tracks recorded in the studio. That gave me the idea for tonight’s show. What makes public, independent, community so great is the type of programming you can’t hear anywhere else on the radio or even the streaming platforms. It’s unique and special.



So tonight we’ve got live if you want. Truly a rock’n’roll radio show. I’m going to share tracks from the 3 volumes of the Live at WRIR releases. A bunch of songs recorded live in the studio on the MIGFS Show and then some tracks from other station’s live releases including WNRN, WNCW, and WFMU. We’ll also hear some tracks recorded live at the BBC and some other assorte4d live radio tracks. Keep it tuned here.



The Haberdasher



Saw Black Mama Knows Live at WRIR Volume 3 WRIR

Dharma Bombs Oh My My Dharma Bombs Live on WRIR self released

Rob Williams Best |I Can Do Live on WRIR 2017-10-23 WRIR

The Tide Rose Ferris Wheel Live on WRIR MIGFS Show

Wylder Ready to Break Live on WRIR 2017-10-30 WRIR

Dubbest Weeping Heart Live on WRIR MIGFS

Flat Old World Who Killed Poor Robin? Upsalalooza WFMU

Caamp Books In Studio at WNRN - 25th Anniversary WNRN

Reedy String River Band Up On Blocks Crowd WNCW

Oblivians Pill Popper Live Music From a Dead Campus WFMU

Little Richard Royal Crown Hair Dressing Night Train to Nashville Lost Highway

Doug Sahm Are Inlaws Really Outlaws? (Live February 21st 1973) Inlaws and Outlaws All Access

Gram Parsons & The Fallen Angels Bony Moronie / 40 Days / Almost Grown Live 1973 Rhino

The Beatles I'll Be On My Way Live at the BBC UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)

Fleetwood Mac Stop Messin' Round Live at The BBC Sanctuary Records

Magazine Touch and Go The Complete John Peel Sessions Virgin Catalogue

The Jam Art School John Peel Sessions at the BBC Polydor

The Who Heinz Baked Beans The Who Sell Out – Stereo UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)

The Diamond Center 20 Twin Live at WRIR Volume 1 WRIR

Yeni Nostalji Isik Isik Live at WRIR Volume 3 WRIR

Li'l Ronnie and the Lonesome Threesome Country Boy Live at WRIR MIGFS Show

Paulo Franco Love on the Rocks Live at WRIR MIGFS Show

Tin Can Fish Band Good Fight Live on WRIR 2017-10-16 WRIR

Mama Tried Big River Live on the MIGFS Show WRIR

Preston Cochran Take the Skinheads Bowling Live on WRIR 2018-11-05 WRIR

Pinetop Perkins 3-Finger Boogie Upsalalooza WFMU

Hackensaw Boys Pass Unloving Eyes In Studio at WNRN Volume 8 WNRN

Firecracker Jazz Band Root Hog or Die Crowd Around the Mic Volume 27 2023 WNCW

Tyler Childers Coming Down (Live) Live on Red Barn Radio I & II Hickman Holler Records

Dan Hicks & The Acoustic Warriors Hell I'd Go The Best of Mountain Satge Live Blue Plate

Vexine Jackson (Live) Live on WRIR MIGFS Show

