The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness
Hey Listeners,
I recently contributed to another public station (WNCW) and they sent me a compilation CD called Crowd Around the Mic of live tracks recorded in the studio. That gave me the idea for tonight’s show. What makes public, independent, community so great is the type of programming you can’t hear anywhere else on the radio or even the streaming platforms. It’s unique and special.
So tonight we’ve got live if you want. Truly a rock’n’roll radio show. I’m going to share tracks from the 3 volumes of the Live at WRIR releases. A bunch of songs recorded live in the studio on the MIGFS Show and then some tracks from other station’s live releases including WNRN, WNCW, and WFMU. We’ll also hear some tracks recorded live at the BBC and some other assorte4d live radio tracks. Keep it tuned here.
The Haberdasher
Saw Black Mama Knows Live at WRIR Volume 3 WRIR Dharma Bombs Oh My My Dharma Bombs Live on WRIR self released Rob Williams Best |I Can Do Live on WRIR 2017-10-23 WRIR The Tide Rose Ferris Wheel Live on WRIR MIGFS Show Wylder Ready to Break Live on WRIR 2017-10-30 WRIR Dubbest Weeping Heart Live on WRIR MIGFS Flat Old World Who Killed Poor Robin? Upsalalooza WFMU Caamp Books In Studio at WNRN - 25th Anniversary WNRN Reedy String River Band Up On Blocks Crowd WNCW Oblivians Pill Popper Live Music From a Dead Campus WFMU Little Richard Royal Crown Hair Dressing Night Train to Nashville Lost Highway Doug Sahm Are Inlaws Really Outlaws? (Live February 21st 1973) Inlaws and Outlaws All Access Gram Parsons & The Fallen Angels Bony Moronie / 40 Days / Almost Grown Live 1973 Rhino The Beatles I'll Be On My Way Live at the BBC UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) Fleetwood Mac Stop Messin' Round Live at The BBC Sanctuary Records Magazine Touch and Go The Complete John Peel Sessions Virgin Catalogue The Jam Art School John Peel Sessions at the BBC Polydor The Who Heinz Baked Beans The Who Sell Out – Stereo UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) The Diamond Center 20 Twin Live at WRIR Volume 1 WRIR Yeni Nostalji Isik Isik Live at WRIR Volume 3 WRIR Li'l Ronnie and the Lonesome Threesome Country Boy Live at WRIR MIGFS Show Paulo Franco Love on the Rocks Live at WRIR MIGFS Show Tin Can Fish Band Good Fight Live on WRIR 2017-10-16 WRIR Mama Tried Big River Live on the MIGFS Show WRIR Preston Cochran Take the Skinheads Bowling Live on WRIR 2018-11-05 WRIR Pinetop Perkins 3-Finger Boogie Upsalalooza WFMU Hackensaw Boys Pass Unloving Eyes In Studio at WNRN Volume 8 WNRN Firecracker Jazz Band Root Hog or Die Crowd Around the Mic Volume 27 2023 WNCW Tyler Childers Coming Down (Live) Live on Red Barn Radio I & II Hickman Holler Records Dan Hicks & The Acoustic Warriors Hell I'd Go The Best of Mountain Satge Live Blue Plate Vexine Jackson (Live) Live on WRIR MIGFS Show