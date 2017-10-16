The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show
Dec. 12, 2023, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

I recently contributed to another public station (WNCW) and they sent me a compilation CD called Crowd Around the Mic of live tracks recorded in the studio. That gave me the idea for tonight’s show. What makes public, independent, community so great is the type of programming you can’t hear anywhere else on the radio or even the streaming platforms. It’s unique and special.

So tonight we’ve got live if you want. Truly a rock’n’roll radio show. I’m going to share tracks from the 3 volumes of the Live at WRIR releases. A bunch of songs recorded live in the studio on the MIGFS Show and then some tracks from other station’s live releases including WNRN, WNCW, and WFMU. We’ll also hear some tracks recorded live at the BBC and some other assorte4d live radio tracks. Keep it tuned here.

The Haberdasher

Saw Black Mama Knows Live at WRIR Volume 3 WRIR
Dharma Bombs Oh My My Dharma Bombs Live on WRIR self released
Rob Williams Best |I Can Do Live on WRIR 2017-10-23 WRIR
The Tide Rose Ferris Wheel Live on WRIR MIGFS Show
Wylder Ready to Break Live on WRIR 2017-10-30 WRIR
Dubbest Weeping Heart Live on WRIR MIGFS
Flat Old World Who Killed Poor Robin? Upsalalooza WFMU
Caamp Books In Studio at WNRN - 25th Anniversary WNRN
Reedy String River Band Up On Blocks Crowd WNCW
Oblivians Pill Popper Live Music From a Dead Campus WFMU
Little Richard Royal Crown Hair Dressing Night Train to Nashville Lost Highway
Doug Sahm Are Inlaws Really Outlaws? (Live February 21st 1973) Inlaws and Outlaws All Access
Gram Parsons & The Fallen Angels Bony Moronie / 40 Days / Almost Grown Live 1973 Rhino
The Beatles I'll Be On My Way Live at the BBC UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)
Fleetwood Mac Stop Messin' Round Live at The BBC Sanctuary Records
Magazine Touch and Go The Complete John Peel Sessions Virgin Catalogue
The Jam Art School John Peel Sessions at the BBC Polydor
The Who Heinz Baked Beans The Who Sell Out – Stereo UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)
The Diamond Center 20 Twin Live at WRIR Volume 1 WRIR
Yeni Nostalji Isik Isik Live at WRIR Volume 3 WRIR
Li'l Ronnie and the Lonesome Threesome Country Boy Live at WRIR MIGFS Show
Paulo Franco Love on the Rocks Live at WRIR MIGFS Show
Tin Can Fish Band Good Fight Live on WRIR 2017-10-16 WRIR
Mama Tried Big River Live on the MIGFS Show WRIR
Preston Cochran Take the Skinheads Bowling Live on WRIR 2018-11-05 WRIR
Pinetop Perkins 3-Finger Boogie Upsalalooza WFMU
Hackensaw Boys Pass Unloving Eyes In Studio at WNRN Volume 8 WNRN
Firecracker Jazz Band Root Hog or Die Crowd Around the Mic Volume 27 2023 WNCW
Tyler Childers Coming Down (Live) Live on Red Barn Radio I & II Hickman Holler Records
Dan Hicks & The Acoustic Warriors Hell I'd Go The Best of Mountain Satge Live Blue Plate
Vexine Jackson (Live) Live on WRIR MIGFS Show

02:00:00 1 Dec. 11, 2023
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
