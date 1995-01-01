a rainy night in Richmond… ‘feels like it’s rainin’ all over the world’ let’s find some shelter in the soothing sounds of obscure psych rock and other various meditative & transcendental music ~*~ ~*~ ^-^ ( _ ) * O * _ *~*~*
Wilco, “Cousin” from Cousin Legacy Recordings - 2023
The Talbot Brothers, “Atomic Nightmare” from Muriel's Treasure, Vol. 2: Vintage Calypso from the 1950s & 1960s Muriel's Treasure - 2016
M.I.A., “Time Traveller” from MATA M.I.A./Island - 2022
Aterciopelados, “El Dorado” from El Dorado Culebra - 1995
Aterciopelados, “Dúo” from Claroscura Sony Music Entertainment - 2018
Aterciopelados, “Maligno” from Caribe Atomico Ariola - 1998
Soda Stereo, “En la Ciudad de la Furia” from Gira Me Verás Volver, Vol. 1 Ariola - 2008
Beat Awfuls, “Ego Death Kult” from Ego Death Kult - Single Youth Kulture / Cocoa Beach Tapes - 2022
Susan Christie, “Rainy Day” from Paint a Lady Twisted Nerve Recordings - 2006
The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band, “Shifting Sands” from A Child's Guide to Good and Evil Rhino - 1968
Dana Gillespie, “Foolish Seasons” from Foolish Seasons UMC-Decca - 1968
The Electric Prunes, “Wind-Up Toys” from Underground Rhino/Warner Records - 2005
Affinity, “Night Flight” from Affinity (1970) Esoteric - 2021
Jimi Hendrix, “Drifting” from The Cry of Love Legacy Recordings - 1971
Carmen Maki, “家なき子” from カルメン・マキ真夜中詩集-ろうそくの消えるまで- Sony Music Direct (Japan) Inc. - 1969
Harumi, “Fire By the River” from Harumi Fantastico Records - 1968
D.R. HOOKER, “Forge Your Own Chains” from The Truth Numero Group - 2023
Fifty Foot Hose, “If Not This Time” from Cauldron Ace Records - 2012