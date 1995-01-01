Notes: Wilco, “Cousin”

from Cousin

Legacy Recordings - 2023



The Talbot Brothers, “Atomic Nightmare”

from Muriel's Treasure, Vol. 2: Vintage Calypso from the 1950s & 1960s

Muriel's Treasure - 2016



M.I.A., “Time Traveller”

from MATA

M.I.A./Island - 2022



Aterciopelados, “El Dorado”

from El Dorado

Culebra - 1995



Aterciopelados, “Dúo”

from Claroscura

Sony Music Entertainment - 2018



Aterciopelados, “Maligno”

from Caribe Atomico

Ariola - 1998



Soda Stereo, “En la Ciudad de la Furia”

from Gira Me Verás Volver, Vol. 1

Ariola - 2008



Beat Awfuls, “Ego Death Kult”

from Ego Death Kult - Single

Youth Kulture / Cocoa Beach Tapes - 2022



Susan Christie, “Rainy Day”

from Paint a Lady

Twisted Nerve Recordings - 2006



The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band, “Shifting Sands”

from A Child's Guide to Good and Evil

Rhino - 1968



Dana Gillespie, “Foolish Seasons”

from Foolish Seasons

UMC-Decca - 1968



The Electric Prunes, “Wind-Up Toys”

from Underground

Rhino/Warner Records - 2005



Affinity, “Night Flight”

from Affinity (1970)

Esoteric - 2021



Jimi Hendrix, “Drifting”

from The Cry of Love

Legacy Recordings - 1971



Carmen Maki, “家なき子”

from カルメン・マキ真夜中詩集-ろうそくの消えるまで-

Sony Music Direct (Japan) Inc. - 1969



Harumi, “Fire By the River”

from Harumi

Fantastico Records - 1968



D.R. HOOKER, “Forge Your Own Chains”

from The Truth

Numero Group - 2023



Fifty Foot Hose, “If Not This Time”

from Cauldron

Ace Records - 2012



Circus 2000, “Magic Bean”

from Circus 2000

Peer Southern Productions - 2011



Kaleidoscope, “Keep Your Mind Open”

from Side Trips (Expanded Edition)

Legacy Recordings - 1967



Bonnie Dobson, “Good Morning Rain”

from Good Morning Rain

RCA/Legacy - 1970



Philamore Lincoln, “The North Wind Blew South”

from The North Wind Blew South

Epic/Legacy - 1969



Kim Jung Mi, “Wind”

from Now

Lion Productions - 2012



The Pretty Things, “The Sun”

from Emotions

Snapper Classics - 2000



Wendy & Bonnie, “Five O'clock in the Morning”

from Genesis

Skye Records - 1969



The Ashes, “Roses Gone”

from West Coast Love-In

Vault - 1967



The Rising Storm, “Frozen Laughter”

from Calm Before...

Sundazed Music



Farm, “Crystal Shingles”

from Innermost Limits of Pure Fun

Sundazed Music



Gandalf, “Golden Earrings”

from Gandalf

Capitol Records - 2012



Pearls Before Swine, “Another Time”

from One Nation Underground (Expanded Edition)

Earth Recordings - 1967



The New Dawn, “It's Time”

from There's a New Dawn

Jackpot Records - 2009



Wool, “If They Left Us Alone Now”

from Wool

Oglio Entertainment - 2011

