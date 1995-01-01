The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Dec. 12, 2023, midnight
a rainy night in Richmond… ‘feels like it’s rainin’ all over the world’
let’s find some shelter in the soothing sounds of obscure psych rock and other various meditative & transcendental music ~*~ ~*~ ^-^ ( _ ) * O * _ *~*~*
Wilco, “Cousin”
from Cousin
Legacy Recordings - 2023

The Talbot Brothers, “Atomic Nightmare”
from Muriel's Treasure, Vol. 2: Vintage Calypso from the 1950s & 1960s
Muriel's Treasure - 2016

M.I.A., “Time Traveller”
from MATA
M.I.A./Island - 2022

Aterciopelados, “El Dorado”
from El Dorado
Culebra - 1995

Aterciopelados, “Dúo”
from Claroscura
Sony Music Entertainment - 2018

Aterciopelados, “Maligno”
from Caribe Atomico
Ariola - 1998

Soda Stereo, “En la Ciudad de la Furia”
from Gira Me Verás Volver, Vol. 1
Ariola - 2008

Beat Awfuls, “Ego Death Kult”
from Ego Death Kult - Single
Youth Kulture / Cocoa Beach Tapes - 2022

Susan Christie, “Rainy Day”
from Paint a Lady
Twisted Nerve Recordings - 2006

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band, “Shifting Sands”
from A Child's Guide to Good and Evil
Rhino - 1968

Dana Gillespie, “Foolish Seasons”
from Foolish Seasons
UMC-Decca - 1968

The Electric Prunes, “Wind-Up Toys”
from Underground
Rhino/Warner Records - 2005

Affinity, “Night Flight”
from Affinity (1970)
Esoteric - 2021

Jimi Hendrix, “Drifting”
from The Cry of Love
Legacy Recordings - 1971

Carmen Maki, “家なき子”
from カルメン・マキ真夜中詩集-ろうそくの消えるまで-
Sony Music Direct (Japan) Inc. - 1969

Harumi, “Fire By the River”
from Harumi
Fantastico Records - 1968

D.R. HOOKER, “Forge Your Own Chains”
from The Truth
Numero Group - 2023

Fifty Foot Hose, “If Not This Time”
from Cauldron
Ace Records - 2012

Circus 2000, “Magic Bean”
from Circus 2000
Peer Southern Productions - 2011

Kaleidoscope, “Keep Your Mind Open”
from Side Trips (Expanded Edition)
Legacy Recordings - 1967

Bonnie Dobson, “Good Morning Rain”
from Good Morning Rain
RCA/Legacy - 1970

Philamore Lincoln, “The North Wind Blew South”
from The North Wind Blew South
Epic/Legacy - 1969

Kim Jung Mi, “Wind”
from Now
Lion Productions - 2012

The Pretty Things, “The Sun”
from Emotions
Snapper Classics - 2000

Wendy & Bonnie, “Five O'clock in the Morning”
from Genesis
Skye Records - 1969

The Ashes, “Roses Gone”
from West Coast Love-In
Vault - 1967

The Rising Storm, “Frozen Laughter”
from Calm Before...
Sundazed Music

Farm, “Crystal Shingles”
from Innermost Limits of Pure Fun
Sundazed Music

Gandalf, “Golden Earrings”
from Gandalf
Capitol Records - 2012

Pearls Before Swine, “Another Time”
from One Nation Underground (Expanded Edition)
Earth Recordings - 1967

The New Dawn, “It's Time”
from There's a New Dawn
Jackpot Records - 2009

Wool, “If They Left Us Alone Now”
from Wool
Oglio Entertainment - 2011

