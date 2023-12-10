Summary: The panel of experts are concerned that at a time, when humanity needs to focus on the restoration of land and water, wars around the planet are destroying cities, lives and ecosystems. Peace is essential, they say, for keeping the climate system from catastrophic failure.



Raya Salter and Carlos Garcia are co-hosts of this panel on the impact of War and Peace on the climate.



Carlos Garcia is VP of Impact & Partnership for the Astra Project. The Astra Project also hosted ‘The COP28 Methane Reduction Intensive’ on December 10, 2023.



Raya Salter is an energy justice movement attorney, activist, author and the founder and executive director of the Energy Justice Law & Policy Center.



Panelists:

Tamara Lorincz is a long-time environmentalist, feminist, peace activist and PhD candidate at Wilfrid Laurier University. She is a member of the Canadian Voice of Women for Peace and the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom-Canada. She is also on the advisory committee of the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space and the No to NATO Network.



John D. Liu is a journalist, filmmaker, ecologist whose work documents that it is possible to restore natural ecological systems rather than simply accepting their loss. He has produced and directed dozens of films on Environment and Ecology that have aired on the BBC, National Geographic, Discovery, PBS, and other networks.



Dr. Amara Enyia is a Strategist and Public Policy Expert on city and state policy as well as international affairs with expertise in Africa, Latin America, and Central Asia. She also serves as Senior Advisor for the Institute on Race, Power, and Political Economy at The New School.



Find the full recording of this press conference held on Dec. 4, 2023, at the COP28 in Dubai on the YouTube channel of Facing Futures TV under the title: War and Peace, The Climate Toll.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1mmzOkyTTp0



DATE Dec. 4, 2023

LOCATION: COP28, Dubai

