The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
In the wake of the murder of Refaat Alareer, The Michael Slate Show will replay a Conversation with Refaat Alareer and Laila El-Haddad. Plus Bob Avakian on Internationalism
Weekly Program
Refaat Alareer(Editor, writer); Laila El-Haddad (award winning author, news correspondent,filmmaker); Bob Avakian (Chairman, Revolutionary Communist Party)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Dec. 13, 2023, midnight
On December 7, an Israel airstrike murdered Refaat Alareer, a poet, writer, editor and teacher. This show is a memorial to his life and work. We present an interview with Refaat Alareer and Laila El-Haddad, co-editors of “Gaza Unsilenced. Written in the aftermath of the 2014 Israeli pogrom. Many of their statements bear directly on the situation today. In an excerpt from the talk “Revolution, Nothing Less,” Bob Avakian speaks to the importance of Internationalism, The Whole World Comes First.
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Henry Carson - Assistant Producer
Jeff Pryor - Production Assistant
Teddy Robinson - Engineer  
Broadcast ready with music break embedded at 49:01 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show, or simply check it out, write to us at mslate@themichaelslateshow.com with your comments, criticisms, ideas, suggestions etc.  

TMSS-231213 Download Program Podcast
00:56:00 1 Dec. 13, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:56:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 