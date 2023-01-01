The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Latin Waves
Is Capitalism compatible with the worlds great religions
Weekly Program
Dr Robert Jenen
 latinwaves@gmail.com  Contact Contributor
Dec. 13, 2023, midnight
**Encore Christmas Show**
Latin waves host Sylvia Richardson speaks with Robert Jensen about our “dead culture” of state Fundamentalism.

Jensen says that absolute beliefs that ignore life’s complexities are used to support the politics of empire. He gives examples of these, including market fundamentalism (capitalism), moral fundamentalism (of spreading ‘democracy’), or technological fundamentalism – the belief that technology will solve the environmental problems it causes.

Jensen claims that capitalist fundamentalism is in fact incompatible with Christianity, which. like many the other great religions, are calls to recognize the universal human family. He describes alternative types of power that can lead to a hopeful future.

https://latinwavesmedia.com/wordpress/
https://latinwavesmedia.com/wordpress/

Is Capitalism compatible with the worlds great religions
00:28:47 1 Dec. 13, 2023
Vancouver Studios www.latinwavesmedia.com
