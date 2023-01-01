The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 413
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Naomi Wolf, Dr. William Makis
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
Dec. 14, 2023, midnight
This week on the Global Research News Hour as people getting Booster shots for COVID-19 has begun to wade and as more and more indications suggest that the Vaccine is not safe and effective, we have a look at the possibility that a second even more dangerous pandemic is on the way with the vaccine already being prepared to increase numbers getting the jab. In our first half hour, we are joined by Dr William Makis who discloses his research into the dozen or so Mainstream articles talking about a second pandemic and how the research patterns indicate this could be a man made pandemic designed to increase cratering numbers of people not getting the shot. In our second half hour, journalist Naomi Wolf returns to the show with recent updates into her research of the Pfizer report the company and FDA tried to keep out of the public eye, and of the repercussions on her running a story journalistically against the current of standard COVID-19 reporting.
Interviews by Michael Welch

00:59:04 1 Dec. 14, 2023
