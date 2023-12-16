A couple of ground pounders to start; rai and chaabi from Sami Galibi and Gdzilla from Lagos with a new EP. Cool Canadian from Kiran Ahluwalia and Eccodek remixed by the Delia Derbbyshire Appreciation Society. Madrid Trio, Demetrio riff on Argentine Electric Chacarera and The Ventures surf through Fly Me To The Moon. World Beat that's out of this world from World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Sami Galibi - Dakchi Hani Gdzilla - No Competition Kiran Ahluwalia - Dil CANCON Eccodek - Floatation Advice (Delia Derryshire Appreciation Society Remix) CANCON Maverick Sabre - Drifting The Ventures - Fly Me To The Moon INST Sinego - Labios (La Noche) Los Amigos Invisibles - Como Lo Haces Tu Kottarashky - Mandra Blessed - Reggae Time CANCON Gitkin - De La (feat. Carol C) Smoove & Turrell - Violet Hour Demetrio - Escabrabajo INST