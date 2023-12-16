Summary: A couple of ground pounders to start; rai and chaabi from Sami Galibi and Gdzilla from Lagos with a new EP. Cool Canadian from Kiran Ahluwalia and Eccodek remixed by the Delia Derbbyshire Appreciation Society. Madrid Trio, Demetrio riff on Argentine Electric Chacarera and The Ventures surf through Fly Me To The Moon. World Beat that's out of this world from World ​Beat Canada!