Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
Dec. 14, 2023, midnight
A couple of ground pounders to start; rai and chaabi from Sami Galibi and Gdzilla from Lagos with a new EP. Cool Canadian from Kiran Ahluwalia and Eccodek remixed by the Delia Derbbyshire Appreciation Society. Madrid Trio, Demetrio riff on Argentine Electric Chacarera and The Ventures surf through Fly Me To The Moon. World Beat that's out of this world from World ​Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Sami Galibi - Dakchi Hani
Gdzilla - No Competition
Kiran Ahluwalia - Dil CANCON
Eccodek - Floatation Advice (Delia Derryshire Appreciation Society Remix) CANCON
Maverick Sabre - Drifting
The Ventures - Fly Me To The Moon INST
Sinego - Labios (La Noche)
Los Amigos Invisibles - Como Lo Haces Tu
Kottarashky - Mandra
Blessed - Reggae Time CANCON
Gitkin - De La (feat. Carol C)
Smoove & Turrell - Violet Hour
Demetrio - Escabrabajo INST

World Beat Canada Radio December 16 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:58:44 1 Dec. 14, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:44  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 