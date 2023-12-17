The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Dec. 14, 2023, midnight
This week we're riding the rails and rolling on the waves. Plus, two tales of the US Mexican War, and Scandi Celtic from Sweden and Norway. History remembered and in the making with the best in contemporary Celtic music, For 20 years you've got your Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Dolphin Boy - The West Highland Line
Barleyjuice - Rose Of Garden City
The Mahones - Fiddle On Fire INST CANCON
Eclectic Revival - St. Patrick's Battalion CANCON
Peatbog Faeries - The Humours Of Ardnamurch
Garmarna - The Greenest Branch
Gangar - Grotleken INST
Shooglenifty - Black Dog
Flogging Molly - A Song Of Liberty
Catrin Finch & Aoife Ni Bhriain - Woven INST
Mickey Rickshaw - Keep Afloat
Pat Chessell - Santy Ano CANCON
The Go Set - The Miner's Son
Johnny Kalsi & Dhol Foundation - After The Rain INST

Celt In A Twist December 17 2023
00:59:36 1 Dec. 14, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
 00:59:36  128Kbps mp3
