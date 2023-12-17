This week we're riding the rails and rolling on the waves. Plus, two tales of the US Mexican War, and Scandi Celtic from Sweden and Norway. History remembered and in the making with the best in contemporary Celtic music, For 20 years you've got your Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Dolphin Boy - The West Highland Line Barleyjuice - Rose Of Garden City The Mahones - Fiddle On Fire INST CANCON Eclectic Revival - St. Patrick's Battalion CANCON Peatbog Faeries - The Humours Of Ardnamurch Garmarna - The Greenest Branch Gangar - Grotleken INST Shooglenifty - Black Dog Flogging Molly - A Song Of Liberty Catrin Finch & Aoife Ni Bhriain - Woven INST Mickey Rickshaw - Keep Afloat Pat Chessell - Santy Ano CANCON The Go Set - The Miner's Son Johnny Kalsi & Dhol Foundation - After The Rain INST