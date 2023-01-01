Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, France 24, and NHK Japan.



From GERMANY- An interview with human rights lawyer and climate campaigner Tessa Khan. She discusses the outcome of the COP 28 climate summit in Dubai, which many felt was an inadequate response to the climate emergency being experienced across the globe. The majority of countries and activists demanded a timeline to end to fossil fuels- what was delivered was a watered down version calling for a transition away from fossil fuels without specifying a schedule.



From CUBA- On Friday December 8th the US vetoed a UN Security Council binding resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine- 13 of the 15 members voted for it, the UK abstained and the US voted against. Following the veto the US Defense Department pushed through a sale of 14,000 tank shells to Israel without Congressional approval. Israel began this week by attacking a UN refugee school, a convoy of Palestinian ambulances, and another Gaza hospital. On Tuesday the UN General Assembly passed a non-binding resolution for a ceasefire- the US, Israel and 8 small countries voted against the bill, 23 countries abstained, and 153 voted for it.



From FRANCE- An interview with Gilbert Achar, Professor at the School of Oriental and Asian Studies in London. He describes the US veto of the ceasefire resolution as doublespeak and what the eradication of Hamas would entail.



From JAPAN- A Japanese doctor describes her recent work in Gaza with Doctors Without borders. The Washington Post reported Israeli use of US supplied white phosphorous munitions in Gaza. Health workers in Gaza are extremely worried about the rapidly spreading infectious diseases in shelters for Gaza refugees.



