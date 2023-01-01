The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Jazz Club: Vintage Jazz
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
Dec. 15, 2023, midnight
Sonic Café, from 1967’s Dimensions & Extensions album that’s the amazing Sam Rivers, welcome to the Jazz Club at the Sonic Café. This is episode 368 and I’m your host Scott Clark. Thanks for dropping by. This time the Sonic Café presents a set of great vintage jazz pulled mostly from the 1960’s, arguably one of the most productive and creative era’s for great acoustic jazz. We’ll here from many of the greats including John Coltrane, Yusef Lateef, Wayne Shorter, Hank Mobley, Eric Dolphy, Donald Byrd, Joe Henderson, Gene Ammons, Pepper Adams and of course more. So kick back and enjoy this great mix of vintage jazz, from our Jazz Club, located just down the steps in the lower level of the cafe. From 1962 here’s the Cannonball Adderley Quintet, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Precis (2008 Digital Remaster) (Rudy Van Gelder Edition)
Artist: Sam Rivers
LP: Dimensions & Extensions (Rudy Van Gelder Edition)
Yr: 1967
Song 2: Bohemia After Dark
Artist: Cannonball Qunintet
LP: Dizzy's Business
Yr: 1962
Song 3: Impressions
Artist: John Coltrane
LP: The Lost Album
Yr: 1963
Song 4: Playful Flute
Artist: Yusef Lateef Quintet
LP: The Sounds of Yusef
Yr. 1957
Song 5: The Albatross
Artist: Wayne Shorter
LP: Second Genesis
Yr: 1960
Song 6: The Breakdown
Artist: Hank Mobley
LP: Roll Call
Yr: 1960
Song 7: G.W.
Artist: Eric Dolphy Septet with Donald Byrd
LP: Paris ‘64
Year: 1964
Song 8: Our Thing
Artist: Joe Henderson
LP: Our Thing
Yr: 1963
Song 9: Blue Ammons
Artist: Gene Ammons
LP: Boss Tenor
Yr: 1960
Song 10: Hellure (How Are You're)
Artist: Pepper Adams Quartet
LP: Ephemera
Yr: 1973
Song 11: Milano
Artist: The Modern Jazz Quartet
LP: Django
Yr: 1954
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Dec. 15, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 