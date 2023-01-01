Notes:

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1



UpFront Soul #2023.51 Playlist



Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974

ENDRECHERI "Crystal Light" from HYBRID FUNK

Mojo Nixon "Debbie Gibson is Pregnant with My Two Headed Love Child" from Root Hog or Die

Louis Armstrong "Twas the Night Before Christmas"

Ron Holden; The Thunderbirds "Who Say There Ain't No Santa Claus" from Bummed Out Christmas!

Louis Armstrong & The Commanders "'Zat You, Santa Claus?" from Hipsters' Holiday: Vocal Jazz & R&B Classics

Cheech & Chong "Santa Claus & His Old Lady"

Gregory Porter "1960 What" from Water

William DeVaughn "Be Thankful For What You Got" from Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 2

Kamasi Washington "Final Thought" from The Epic - Radio Edits

Anthony Joseph "Calling England Home" from The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives

Al Green "Stop and Check Myself" from Back Up Train

The Commodores "Rise Up" from Blame It on the Dogg: A Southern Blues & Soul Compilation Vol. 2

Joe Bataan "The Bottle (La Botella)" from Anthology

Gil Scott-Heron "Washington, DC" from Moving Target

Rufus Thomas "The Funky Penguin"

Dr. Horse "Jack That Cat Was Clean"

Cab Calloway "The Viper's Drag"

Moondog "Snakebite Rattle" from The Viking of 6th Ave: A Collection

Embryo "Radio Marrakesch Orient Express" from Steig Aus!

Little Bob "I Got Loaded" on Rocafort

Dyke and the Blazers "Funky Bull Part 2" from Dyke's Greatest Hits - The Complete Singles

Dyke and the Blazers "Funky Bull Part 1" from Dyke's Greatest Hits - The Complete Singles

Sylvin Marc "Talking About Soul, Pt. 1" on Rocafort

Anna Raye "Anna's Thing" from The Lost Soul Sisters

Jimmy Radcliffe "I'm Your Special Fool" from Where There's Smoke There's Fire

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night