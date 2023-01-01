The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Dec. 16, 2023, midnight
We'll get in touch with our animal natures with Cab Calloway (The Viper's Drag), Dr. Horse, and Rufus Thomas (The Funky Penguin), take the Funky Bull by the horns with Dyke & the Blazers, and spin Christmas classics by Louis Armstrong and Cheech & Chong.

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974
ENDRECHERI "Crystal Light" from HYBRID FUNK
Mojo Nixon "Debbie Gibson is Pregnant with My Two Headed Love Child" from Root Hog or Die
Louis Armstrong "Twas the Night Before Christmas"
Ron Holden; The Thunderbirds "Who Say There Ain't No Santa Claus" from Bummed Out Christmas!
Louis Armstrong & The Commanders "'Zat You, Santa Claus?" from Hipsters' Holiday: Vocal Jazz & R&B Classics
Cheech & Chong "Santa Claus & His Old Lady"
Gregory Porter "1960 What" from Water
William DeVaughn "Be Thankful For What You Got" from Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 2
Kamasi Washington "Final Thought" from The Epic - Radio Edits
Anthony Joseph "Calling England Home" from The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives
Al Green "Stop and Check Myself" from Back Up Train
The Commodores "Rise Up" from Blame It on the Dogg: A Southern Blues & Soul Compilation Vol. 2
Joe Bataan "The Bottle (La Botella)" from Anthology
Gil Scott-Heron "Washington, DC" from Moving Target
Rufus Thomas "The Funky Penguin"
Dr. Horse "Jack That Cat Was Clean"
Cab Calloway "The Viper's Drag"
Moondog "Snakebite Rattle" from The Viking of 6th Ave: A Collection
Embryo "Radio Marrakesch Orient Express" from Steig Aus!
Little Bob "I Got Loaded" on Rocafort
Dyke and the Blazers "Funky Bull Part 2" from Dyke's Greatest Hits - The Complete Singles
Dyke and the Blazers "Funky Bull Part 1" from Dyke's Greatest Hits - The Complete Singles
Sylvin Marc "Talking About Soul, Pt. 1" on Rocafort
Anna Raye "Anna's Thing" from The Lost Soul Sisters
Jimmy Radcliffe "I'm Your Special Fool" from Where There's Smoke There's Fire
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night

UpFront Soul 2023.51 h2 Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 Dec. 16, 2023
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki Territory)
 00:59:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 