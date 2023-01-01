The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Dec. 16, 2023, midnight
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome Producer, Composer and performer, Mauro Martins de Oliveira into our spotlight. He is the creator of the music-video project Love To Bleed. Their new album is out entitled “Last Of My Kind,” a new mix a Indigenous Rock from Round Mountain, California. They are featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about them at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/love-to-bleed.

Enjoy music from Love to Bleed, Crown Lands, Stevie Salas, Link Wray & His Ray Men, Adrian Sutherland, 1915, Aysanabee, Liber Teran, Azucar Moreno, Latin Vibe, Prentendiands Band, The Bloodshots, Joyslam, Nahko And Medicine For The People, Joey Nowyuk, Soleil Launiere, Kanen, Shylah Ray Sunshine, Stolen Identity, Fiebre Amarilla, B-Side Players, Graeme Jonez, Old Soul Rebel, Shawn Michael Perry, Electic Religious and much much more.

Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

00:58:00 1 Dec. 16, 2023
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
 