This week on Backbeat we have Hank Snow taking us on a Golden Rocket, we'll hear a lost Sun Records treasure that nobody bought when it came out, Lori Yates gives us some fine new country, John D. Loudermilk is Bad News and Little Richard shows off his chops ten years after he quit rock 'n' roll. Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Hank Snow - The Golden Rocket 1950 The Spirits Of Rhythm - I Got Rhythm 1933 BB King - Shake It Up And Go 1952 Zutty Singleton and His Orchestra - King Porter Stomp 1940 The Spiders - Is It True 1955 Bob King and the Country Kings - If the Things They Say Are True 1959 Lori Yates - Alive 2023 Howard Seratt - I Must Be Saved 1954 John D. Loudermilk - Bad News 1963 Webb Pierce & Shot Jackson with the Southern Valley Boys - In the jailhouse 1951 The Marylanders - Good Old 99 1953 J.B. Hutto & His Hawks - Combination Boogie 1954 Floyd Dixon - Tired, Broke and Busted 1952 The Zion Travellers - Packing Up 1961 Dolly Cooper - My Man 1955 Little Richard - Don't Deceive Me 1967 Paul Gayten - Bear Hug 1950 The Davis Sisters - I'll Get Him Back 1955 The Vibrations - The Watusi 1960 The Spacemen - The Clouds 1959