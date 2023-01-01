The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Dec. 17, 2023, midnight
This week on Backbeat we have Hank Snow taking us on a Golden Rocket, we'll hear a lost Sun Records treasure that nobody bought when it came out, Lori Yates gives us some fine new country, John D. Loudermilk is Bad News and Little Richard shows off his chops ten years after he quit rock 'n' roll.
Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
Hank Snow - The Golden Rocket 1950
The Spirits Of Rhythm - I Got Rhythm 1933
BB King - Shake It Up And Go 1952
Zutty Singleton and His Orchestra - King Porter Stomp 1940
The Spiders - Is It True 1955
Bob King and the Country Kings - If the Things They Say Are True 1959
Lori Yates - Alive 2023
Howard Seratt - I Must Be Saved 1954
John D. Loudermilk - Bad News 1963
Webb Pierce & Shot Jackson with the Southern Valley Boys - In the jailhouse 1951
The Marylanders - Good Old 99 1953
J.B. Hutto & His Hawks - Combination Boogie 1954
Floyd Dixon - Tired, Broke and Busted 1952
The Zion Travellers - Packing Up 1961
Dolly Cooper - My Man 1955
Little Richard - Don't Deceive Me 1967
Paul Gayten - Bear Hug 1950
The Davis Sisters - I'll Get Him Back 1955
The Vibrations - The Watusi 1960
The Spacemen - The Clouds 1959

Dec. 17, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
