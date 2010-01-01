The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Dec. 17, 2023, midnight
It's our annual holiday edition of Backbeat this week, all seasonal music from the likes of Amos Milburn, Leon Redbone, Lightnin' Hopkins, John Greer, Merl Lindsay, Hank Ballard and, of course, Mahalia Jackson.
Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
This show is being made available early to fit your programming needs. You can run the December 17 show after or before this, whatever suits.
Artist - Title Year
Arthur Smith & His Crackerjacks - Guitar Jingle Bells 1956
Amos Milburn - Christmas Comes but Once a Year 1960
Leon Redbone - Let It Snow 1989
Susie Arioli - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas 2010
The Louvin Brothers - Away in a Manger 1961
The Selah Jubilee Singers - When Was Jesus Born 1946
Madison Violet - Frosty the Snowman 2016
Hank Thompson - Here Comes Santa Claus 1964
John Greer - We Wanna See Santa Do The Mambo 1954
Eartha Kitt - Santa Baby 1953
Cecil Gant - Hello Santa Claus 1950
Merl Lindsay - Old Timey Christmas 1947
Louis Armstrong & His All-Stars - Christmas Night in Harlem 1955
Tommy Dorsey - Santa Claus Is Coming To Town 1935
Chuck Edwards - Let's Rock & Roll To Auld Lang Syne 1957
Lightnin' Hopkins - Happy New Year 1953
Hank Ballard & The Midnighters - Santa Claus Is Comming 1963
The Drifters - I Remember Christmas 1964
Mahalia Jackson - Silent Night, Holy Night 1948
Ottmar Liebert - We 3 Kings (Of Orient R)/Santa Fe X'mas 1990

00:58:00 1 Dec. 17, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
