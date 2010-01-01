It's our annual holiday edition of Backbeat this week, all seasonal music from the likes of Amos Milburn, Leon Redbone, Lightnin' Hopkins, John Greer, Merl Lindsay, Hank Ballard and, of course, Mahalia Jackson. Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information. This show is being made available early to fit your programming needs. You can run the December 17 show after or before this, whatever suits.
Artist - Title Year Arthur Smith & His Crackerjacks - Guitar Jingle Bells 1956 Amos Milburn - Christmas Comes but Once a Year 1960 Leon Redbone - Let It Snow 1989 Susie Arioli - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas 2010 The Louvin Brothers - Away in a Manger 1961 The Selah Jubilee Singers - When Was Jesus Born 1946 Madison Violet - Frosty the Snowman 2016 Hank Thompson - Here Comes Santa Claus 1964 John Greer - We Wanna See Santa Do The Mambo 1954 Eartha Kitt - Santa Baby 1953 Cecil Gant - Hello Santa Claus 1950 Merl Lindsay - Old Timey Christmas 1947 Louis Armstrong & His All-Stars - Christmas Night in Harlem 1955 Tommy Dorsey - Santa Claus Is Coming To Town 1935 Chuck Edwards - Let's Rock & Roll To Auld Lang Syne 1957 Lightnin' Hopkins - Happy New Year 1953 Hank Ballard & The Midnighters - Santa Claus Is Comming 1963 The Drifters - I Remember Christmas 1964 Mahalia Jackson - Silent Night, Holy Night 1948 Ottmar Liebert - We 3 Kings (Of Orient R)/Santa Fe X'mas 1990