We hear from Dr. Ollie Jay, Director of the Heat and Health Research Incubator at the University of Sydney. He just published on the limits of human survivability during extreme heat. Doctor and University of Sydney Professor Adrienne Gordon explains her specialty in care of mothers and the unborn during heat waves. Then film-maker Nick Breeze wraps it up with Dr. Jack OConnor: Tipping Points and Interconnected Disaster Risks.
Jay and Gordon interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Jack O'Connor interview by Nick Breeze, film-maker and host of ClimateGenn podcast at https://genn.cc
