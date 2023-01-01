The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
expert heat health research
Weekly Program
Ollie Jay, Adrienne Gordon, Nick Breeze, Jack O'Connor
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Dec. 17, 2023, midnight
We hear from Dr. Ollie Jay, Director of the Heat and Health Research Incubator at the University of Sydney. He just published on the limits of human survivability during extreme heat. Doctor and University of Sydney Professor Adrienne Gordon explains her specialty in care of mothers and the unborn during heat waves. Then film-maker Nick Breeze wraps it up with Dr. Jack OConnor: Tipping Points and Interconnected Disaster Risks.
Jay and Gordon interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Jack O'Connor interview by Nick Breeze, film-maker and host of ClimateGenn podcast at https://genn.cc
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 25:55 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

  View Script
    
  View Script
    
  View Script
    
