Ichiko Aoba, “Pochette No Outa” from Kamisori Otome 東雲録音 - 2010
Orions Belte, “Le Mans” from Mint Jansen Records - 2018
Jane's Addiction, “My Time” from Jane's Addiction (Live) Triple X Records - 1987
The Incredible String Band, “Ducks On a Pond” from Wee Tam Rhino/Elektra - 1968
The Incredible String Band, “Fair As You” from I Looked Up Rhino/Elektra - 2006
Sailcat, “Walking Together Backwards” from MOTORCYCLE MAMA MF V - 1972
The Stooges, “Loose (Live At Ungano's, August 17, 1970)” from Have Some Fun (Live at Ungano's, New York City 8/17/1970) Rhino/Elektra - 2010
The Stooges, “Down On the Street (Live At Ungano's, August 17, 1970)” from Have Some Fun (Live at Ungano's, New York City 8/17/1970) Rhino/Elektra - 2010
The Stooges, “T.V. Eye (Live At Ungano's, August 17, 1970)” from Have Some Fun (Live at Ungano's, New York City 8/17/1970) Rhino/Elektra - 2010
The Stooges, “Dirt (Live At Ungano's, August 17, 1970)” from Have Some Fun (Live at Ungano's, New York City 8/17/1970) Rhino/Elektra - 2010
Iggy Pop, “Iggy Speaks - I Want to Be Something More (Live 1977)” from Lust for Live 1977 Ozit - 2007
Iggy Pop, “The Passenger (Live in Edinburugh 1987)” from Where the Faces Shine, Vol. 2: The Official Live Experience 1982-1989 Easy Action - 2010
Hüsker Dü, “Flexible Flyer” from Flip Your Wig SST Records - 1985
Yellow Magic Orchestra, “Computer Game "Theme from the Circus"” from Yellow Magic Orchestra USA Sony Music Direct (Japan) Inc. - 1979
Ryuichi Sakamoto, “Father Christmas” from Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence Masterworks - 2015
Francis Lai, “Andrew Dreaming” from I'll Never Forget What's 'Isname (Original Soundtrack Album) Decca
Francis Lai, “Boutique Music” from I'll Never Forget What's 'Isname (Original Soundtrack Album) Decca
Miles Davis, “The Man With the Horn (2022 Remaster)” from The Man With The Horn (2022 Remaster) Columbia - 1981
John Coltrane Quartet, “Living Space” from Infinity Verve Reissues - 2011
Eurythmics, “Here Comes the Rain Again” from Here Comes The Rain Again 12" RCA
Neil Diamond, “Holly Holy” from Hot August Night (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Geffen - 2014
John Holt, “Holly Holy” from Can't Get You Off My Mind Studio One - 1973
Derrick Harriott, The Tamlins, Joy White, Reasons (2), U-Brown* / The Chariot Riders Silent Night / O Little Town Of Bethlehem / Hark The Herald Angels Sing / O Come All Ye Faithful / Joy To The World album: Christmas Songbook Crystal D 1979
Carpenters, “Crescent Noon” from Close To You A&M - 1970
Van Halen, “Little Dreamer - Live in Pasadena, CA - October 15, 1977” from Die Laughing (Live Bootleg) Homemade Productions
Change Got To Get Up This Is Your Time Atlantic 1983