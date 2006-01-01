The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Dec. 18, 2023, midnight

Ichiko Aoba, “Pochette No Outa”
from Kamisori Otome
東雲録音 - 2010

Orions Belte, “Le Mans”
from Mint
Jansen Records - 2018

Jane's Addiction, “My Time”
from Jane's Addiction (Live)
Triple X Records - 1987

The Incredible String Band, “Ducks On a Pond”
from Wee Tam
Rhino/Elektra - 1968

The Incredible String Band, “Fair As You”
from I Looked Up
Rhino/Elektra - 2006

Sailcat, “Walking Together Backwards”
from MOTORCYCLE MAMA
MF V - 1972

The Stooges, “Loose (Live At Ungano's, August 17, 1970)”
from Have Some Fun (Live at Ungano's, New York City 8/17/1970)
Rhino/Elektra - 2010

The Stooges, “Down On the Street (Live At Ungano's, August 17, 1970)”
from Have Some Fun (Live at Ungano's, New York City 8/17/1970)
Rhino/Elektra - 2010

The Stooges, “T.V. Eye (Live At Ungano's, August 17, 1970)”
from Have Some Fun (Live at Ungano's, New York City 8/17/1970)
Rhino/Elektra - 2010

The Stooges, “Dirt (Live At Ungano's, August 17, 1970)”
from Have Some Fun (Live at Ungano's, New York City 8/17/1970)
Rhino/Elektra - 2010

Iggy Pop, “Iggy Speaks - I Want to Be Something More (Live 1977)”
from Lust for Live 1977
Ozit - 2007

Iggy Pop, “The Passenger (Live in Edinburugh 1987)”
from Where the Faces Shine, Vol. 2: The Official Live Experience 1982-1989
Easy Action - 2010

Hüsker Dü, “Flexible Flyer”
from Flip Your Wig
SST Records - 1985

Yellow Magic Orchestra, “Computer Game "Theme from the Circus"”
from Yellow Magic Orchestra USA
Sony Music Direct (Japan) Inc. - 1979

Ryuichi Sakamoto, “Father Christmas”
from Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence
Masterworks - 2015

Francis Lai, “Andrew Dreaming”
from I'll Never Forget What's 'Isname (Original Soundtrack Album)
Decca

Francis Lai, “Boutique Music”
from I'll Never Forget What's 'Isname (Original Soundtrack Album)
Decca

Miles Davis, “The Man With the Horn (2022 Remaster)”
from The Man With The Horn (2022 Remaster)
Columbia - 1981

John Coltrane Quartet, “Living Space”
from Infinity
Verve Reissues - 2011

Eurythmics, “Here Comes the Rain Again”
from Here Comes The Rain Again 12"
RCA

Neil Diamond, “Holly Holy”
from Hot August Night (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
Geffen - 2014

John Holt, “Holly Holy”
from Can't Get You Off My Mind
Studio One - 1973

Derrick Harriott, The Tamlins, Joy White, Reasons (2), U-Brown* / The Chariot Riders
Silent Night / O Little Town Of Bethlehem / Hark The Herald Angels Sing / O Come All Ye Faithful / Joy To The World
album: Christmas Songbook
Crystal D
1979

Carpenters, “Crescent Noon”
from Close To You
A&M - 1970

Van Halen, “Little Dreamer - Live in Pasadena, CA - October 15, 1977”
from Die Laughing (Live Bootleg)
Homemade Productions


Change
Got To Get Up
This Is Your Time
Atlantic
1983

Download Program Podcast
01:59:53 1 Dec. 17, 2023
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:59:53  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 