Notes:

Ichiko Aoba, “Pochette No Outa”

from Kamisori Otome

東雲録音 - 2010



Orions Belte, “Le Mans”

from Mint

Jansen Records - 2018



Jane's Addiction, “My Time”

from Jane's Addiction (Live)

Triple X Records - 1987



The Incredible String Band, “Ducks On a Pond”

from Wee Tam

Rhino/Elektra - 1968



The Incredible String Band, “Fair As You”

from I Looked Up

Rhino/Elektra - 2006



Sailcat, “Walking Together Backwards”

from MOTORCYCLE MAMA

MF V - 1972



The Stooges, “Loose (Live At Ungano's, August 17, 1970)”

from Have Some Fun (Live at Ungano's, New York City 8/17/1970)

Rhino/Elektra - 2010



The Stooges, “Down On the Street (Live At Ungano's, August 17, 1970)”

from Have Some Fun (Live at Ungano's, New York City 8/17/1970)

Rhino/Elektra - 2010



The Stooges, “T.V. Eye (Live At Ungano's, August 17, 1970)”

from Have Some Fun (Live at Ungano's, New York City 8/17/1970)

Rhino/Elektra - 2010



The Stooges, “Dirt (Live At Ungano's, August 17, 1970)”

from Have Some Fun (Live at Ungano's, New York City 8/17/1970)

Rhino/Elektra - 2010



Iggy Pop, “Iggy Speaks - I Want to Be Something More (Live 1977)”

from Lust for Live 1977

Ozit - 2007



Iggy Pop, “The Passenger (Live in Edinburugh 1987)”

from Where the Faces Shine, Vol. 2: The Official Live Experience 1982-1989

Easy Action - 2010



Hüsker Dü, “Flexible Flyer”

from Flip Your Wig

SST Records - 1985



Yellow Magic Orchestra, “Computer Game "Theme from the Circus"”

from Yellow Magic Orchestra USA

Sony Music Direct (Japan) Inc. - 1979



Ryuichi Sakamoto, “Father Christmas”

from Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence

Masterworks - 2015



Francis Lai, “Andrew Dreaming”

from I'll Never Forget What's 'Isname (Original Soundtrack Album)

Decca



Francis Lai, “Boutique Music”

from I'll Never Forget What's 'Isname (Original Soundtrack Album)

Decca



Miles Davis, “The Man With the Horn (2022 Remaster)”

from The Man With The Horn (2022 Remaster)

Columbia - 1981



John Coltrane Quartet, “Living Space”

from Infinity

Verve Reissues - 2011



Eurythmics, “Here Comes the Rain Again”

from Here Comes The Rain Again 12"

RCA



Neil Diamond, “Holly Holy”

from Hot August Night (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

Geffen - 2014



John Holt, “Holly Holy”

from Can't Get You Off My Mind

Studio One - 1973



Derrick Harriott, The Tamlins, Joy White, Reasons (2), U-Brown* / The Chariot Riders

Silent Night / O Little Town Of Bethlehem / Hark The Herald Angels Sing / O Come All Ye Faithful / Joy To The World

album: Christmas Songbook

Crystal D

1979



Carpenters, “Crescent Noon”

from Close To You

A&M - 1970



Van Halen, “Little Dreamer - Live in Pasadena, CA - October 15, 1977”

from Die Laughing (Live Bootleg)

Homemade Productions





Change

Got To Get Up

This Is Your Time

Atlantic

1983



