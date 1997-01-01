Global A Go-Go's favorite recordings of 2023, part 2 of a 3 part series: Top ten new singles and EPs, plus ten more honorable mentions
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Saramaccan Sound | Suriname | One Mother, Two Hearts | One Mother, Two Hearts - Single | Glitterbeat | 2023 iPhupho L'ka Biko | South Africa | Singabakho | Azania EP | We Are Busy Bodies | 2023 Jembaa Groove | Germany-Ghana-Benin-Israel-Portugal | Sweet My Ear (feat K.O.G) | Sweet My Ear (feat K.O.G) - Single | Agogo | 2023
Don Letts | England UK | Outta Sync | Outta Sync - Single | Cooking Vinyl | 2023 Cecilia Noël | Perú-USA | El Niño En La Frontera | El Niño En La Frontera - Single | Wild Clam | 2023 Jacobo Vélez y La Mambanegra | Colombia | Punta Talón | Radio Mamba Internacionale AM EP | Tambora | 2023 Shaggy x Kes | Jamaica-Trinidad & Tobago | Mood | Mood - Single | Ranch Entertainment / VP | 2023
Sintayehu Belay | Ethiopia | Metalegn | Tsedey EP | Muzikawi | 2023 Sia Tolno | Sierra Leone-Guinée Conakry-Spain | Kelema | Baya EP | Kingsland Music / Slow Walk Music | 2023 London Afrobeat Collective | England UK-Italy-France-RD Congo-Argentina-New Zealand | Topesa Esengo Na Motema | Topesa Esengo Na Motema - Single | Canopy | 2023 Captain Yossarian | Germany | Zombie | Zombie - Single | Echo Beach | 2023
Kumbia Queers & Nacho Vegas | Argentina-Spain | Cuando Hablas Así | Cuando Hablas Así - Single | FaroLatino | 2023 Pahua | México-Cuba-Costa Rica | No Huí (feat El Individuo) | No Huí (feat El Individuo) - Single | Nacional | 2023 Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto | Colombia | Dulce Sueño | Fanny Rosa EP | Llorona | 2023 Toco | Brazil-Italy | Leão Leonardo | Leão Leonardo - Single | Schema | 2023
Sami Galbi | Morocco-Switzerland | Dakchi Hani | Dakchi Hani - Single | Bongo Joe | 2023 Moussa Tchingou | Niger | Tarha | Tamiditine EP | Sahel Sounds | 2023 Etran De L’Aïr | Niger | Toubouk Ine Chihoussay | Live In Seattle EP | Sahel Sounds | 2023
Nusantara Beat | Netherlands-Indonesia | Djanger | Djanger / Borondong Garing - Single | Bongo Joe / Lamunai | 2023 Nusantara Beat | Netherlands-Indonesia | Layung | Kota Bandung / Layung - Single | Bongo Joe / Lamunai | 2023 Nusantara Beat | Netherlands-Indonesia | Kota Bandung | Kota Bandung / Layung - Single | Bongo Joe / Lamunai | 2023 Nusantara Beat | Netherlands-Indonesia | Borondong Garing | Djanger / Borondong Garing - Single | Bongo Joe / Lamunai | 2023