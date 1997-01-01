The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Dec. 19, 2023, midnight
Global A Go-Go's favorite recordings of 2023, part 2 of a 3 part series: Top ten new singles and EPs, plus ten more honorable mentions
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Saramaccan Sound | Suriname | One Mother, Two Hearts | One Mother, Two Hearts - Single | Glitterbeat | 2023
iPhupho L'ka Biko | South Africa | Singabakho | Azania EP | We Are Busy Bodies | 2023
Jembaa Groove | Germany-Ghana-Benin-Israel-Portugal | Sweet My Ear (feat K.O.G) | Sweet My Ear (feat K.O.G) - Single | Agogo | 2023

Don Letts | England UK | Outta Sync | Outta Sync - Single | Cooking Vinyl | 2023
Cecilia Noël | Perú-USA | El Niño En La Frontera | El Niño En La Frontera - Single | Wild Clam | 2023
Jacobo Vélez y La Mambanegra | Colombia | Punta Talón | Radio Mamba Internacionale AM EP | Tambora | 2023
Shaggy x Kes | Jamaica-Trinidad & Tobago | Mood | Mood - Single | Ranch Entertainment / VP | 2023

Sintayehu Belay | Ethiopia | Metalegn | Tsedey EP | Muzikawi | 2023
Sia Tolno | Sierra Leone-Guinée Conakry-Spain | Kelema | Baya EP | Kingsland Music / Slow Walk Music | 2023
London Afrobeat Collective | England UK-Italy-France-RD Congo-Argentina-New Zealand | Topesa Esengo Na Motema | Topesa Esengo Na Motema - Single | Canopy | 2023
Captain Yossarian | Germany | Zombie | Zombie - Single | Echo Beach | 2023

Kumbia Queers & Nacho Vegas | Argentina-Spain | Cuando Hablas Así | Cuando Hablas Así - Single | FaroLatino | 2023
Pahua | México-Cuba-Costa Rica | No Huí (feat El Individuo) | No Huí (feat El Individuo) - Single | Nacional | 2023
Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto | Colombia | Dulce Sueño | Fanny Rosa EP | Llorona | 2023
Toco | Brazil-Italy | Leão Leonardo | Leão Leonardo - Single | Schema | 2023

Sami Galbi | Morocco-Switzerland | Dakchi Hani | Dakchi Hani - Single | Bongo Joe | 2023
Moussa Tchingou | Niger | Tarha | Tamiditine EP | Sahel Sounds | 2023
Etran De L’Aïr | Niger | Toubouk Ine Chihoussay | Live In Seattle EP | Sahel Sounds | 2023

Nusantara Beat | Netherlands-Indonesia | Djanger | Djanger / Borondong Garing - Single | Bongo Joe / Lamunai | 2023
Nusantara Beat | Netherlands-Indonesia | Layung | Kota Bandung / Layung - Single | Bongo Joe / Lamunai | 2023
Nusantara Beat | Netherlands-Indonesia | Kota Bandung | Kota Bandung / Layung - Single | Bongo Joe / Lamunai | 2023
Nusantara Beat | Netherlands-Indonesia | Borondong Garing | Djanger / Borondong Garing - Single | Bongo Joe / Lamunai | 2023

Download Program Podcast
01:59:23 1 Dec. 17, 2023
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:23  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 