Building a jazz legacy with trans band leader Billy Tipton and the Tiptons Sax Quartet; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez battles Congressional transphobia; the EuroCourt slams Poland’s denial of queer couple rights, U.S. Supremes let state conversion therapy bans stand, Tasmanian activists criticize conversion therapy ban loopholes Down Under, Argentina’s new rightwing president kills progressive ministries, and Russian cops continue queer bar raids while censors corral “My Little Pony”, Those stories and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reported this week by Marcos Najera & Melanie Keller and produced by Brian DeShazor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music from “A Chorus Line”; Emerson, Lake & Palmer; The Therapy Sisters; Lea DeLaria; Billy Tipton, The Tiptons Sax Quartet; Dusty Springfield.
