Scott Ritter, former US Marine Intelligence officer and UN Weapons Inspector, gives his interesting military perspective on the war on Gaza

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host John Roberts, speaker Scott Ritter

Date Published: Dec. 17, 2023, midnight

Summary: How prepared is the Israeli military to conduct a ground war and achieve the goal of eliminating Hamas as they have promised to do? What are the strategy and interests of the US as we enter a new phase of Israel-Palestine? Ritter speaks with knowledge of middle East history and politics, and has much experience in the area. He notes Israel's war crimes, but does NOT talk about the morality of Israel's genocide against the unarmed population of its occupied territory.

