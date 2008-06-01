The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
This Week In Palestine
Weekly Program
Host John Roberts, speaker Scott Ritter
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)  Contact Contributor
Dec. 17, 2023, midnight
How prepared is the Israeli military to conduct a ground war and achieve the goal of eliminating Hamas as they have promised to do? What are the strategy and interests of the US as we enter a new phase of Israel-Palestine? Ritter speaks with knowledge of middle East history and politics, and has much experience in the area. He notes Israel's war crimes, but does NOT talk about the morality of Israel's genocide against the unarmed population of its occupied territory.
This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them. It's a regular part of Truth and Justice Radio, aired Sundays 6-10am ET on WZBC 90.3FM, Newton, MA, streaming live and archived for two weeks at wzbc.org; Truthandjusticeradio.org has a link to This Week In Palestine archives back thru 1-6-2008. (TJR airs occasional Palestine coverage IN ADDITION to that provided by This Week In Palestine.) We hope you'll write to us at tjradio@fastmail.com if you rebroadcast our work, or have questions or comments.

This Week in Palestine 12-10-2023 Download Program Podcast
Scott Ritter, former US Marine Intelligence officer and UN Weapons Inspector, gives his interesting military perspective on the war on Gaza
00:45:21 1 Dec. 19, 2023
Cambridge MA and elsewhere
  View Script
    
 00:45:21  64Kbps mp3
(20.8MB) None		 6 Download File...
 