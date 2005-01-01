The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Lauren Kim
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Dec. 19, 2023, midnight
A study from 2022 found that people who identified as non-religious or atheist were more likely to identify as pro-environment, as compared with religious people who tended to be "less committed to the environment.” Many of us environmentalists may not look to churches as natural sites for allies. But perhaps we should look a little closer. This week on Sea Change Radio, we are speaking with Lauren Kim, an evangelical Christian and recent college graduate, who volunteers for an organization called YECA - Young Evangelical Christians for Climate Action. We talk about the mission of her organization, learn about a faith-based form of environmentalism known as "creation care," and discuss a new generation of evangelicals converting their brethren to help protect the planet.

Track: Nutcracker Suite (Baz Kuts Break remix)
Artist: Berlin Symphony Orchestra
Album: Christmas Remixed
Label: Rock River
Year: 2005

Track: Presence of the Lord
Artist: Lizz Wright
Album: Fellowship
Label: Verve
Year: 2010

Track: Deck The Halls
Artist: Chet Atkins
Album: Christmas With Chet Atkins
Label: RCA Victor
Year: 1961

Track: Give Me Strength
Artist: Eric Clapton
Album: 461 Ocean Boulevard
Label: RSO
Year: 1974

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Dec. 19, 2023
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 