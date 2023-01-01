The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Israel is an Apartheid State (There's no way to spin this), Richard Falk and Ilan Pappe. Plus Ann Wright, Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
Weekly Program
Ann Wright (Activist, former Ambassador); Ilan Pappe (Historian and Author); Richard Falk (International Law Expert, Professor)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Dec. 20, 2023, midnight
Ann Wright on Freedom Flotilla to Gaza, and the attack on the Al Awda, by Israeli soldiers in international waters. Historian and Author Ilan Pappe on Israel's Genocidal Assaults on Gaza, and the Israeli “Jewish Nation State” Basic Law. Richard Falk gives another perspective on the new basic law declaring Israel the Nation-State of the Jewish People
Broadcast ready with a musical break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.  

