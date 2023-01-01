Israel is an Apartheid State (There's no way to spin this), Richard Falk and Ilan Pappe. Plus Ann Wright, Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Subtitle: Israel is an Apartheid State (There's no way to spin this), Richard Falk and Ilan Pappe. Plus Ann Wright, Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Ann Wright (Activist, former Ambassador); Ilan Pappe (Historian and Author); Richard Falk (International Law Expert, Professor)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: Dec. 20, 2023, midnight

Summary: Ann Wright on Freedom Flotilla to Gaza, and the attack on the Al Awda, by Israeli soldiers in international waters. Historian and Author Ilan Pappe on Israel's Genocidal Assaults on Gaza, and the Israeli “Jewish Nation State” Basic Law. Richard Falk gives another perspective on the new basic law declaring Israel the Nation-State of the Jewish People

Credits: Michael Slate - Host and Producer

Henry Carson - Assistant Producer

Jeff Pryor - Production Assistant

Gary Baca - Engineer

Notes: Broadcast ready with a musical break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



