The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
TUC Radio
Interview by Rachel Donald on PlanetCritical
13
Simon Michaux
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
Dec. 20, 2023, midnight
When I found this conversation and decided to re-broadcast I was intrigued by Simon Michaux’s rare expertise in mining - and by the premise that we can’t go green without going small. Our fossil fueled economy is destabilizing the planet. But a renewable economy as it is designed now makes unsustainable demands on minerals and materials of this earth.

Simon Michaux is an associate professor at the geological survey of Finland. He is a problem solver in the mining industry and now the industrial recycling industry. Most of his current scientific papers deal with the tasks to completely phase out fossil fuels in Finland.

Credit and thanks to Rachel Donald - host of PlanetCritical, lecturer and climate corruption reporter.

You can watch the 90 minute film of this interview on YouTube under the title: The Unsustainable Green Transition | Simon Michaux
www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwmygkdoGgc
DATE: April 19, 2023
LOCATION: Internet
CREDIT: Rachel Donald, PlanetCritical

TUC_231219_simon_michaux_planet_critical_one.mp3 Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 Dec. 20, 2023
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
TUC_231219_simon_michaux_planet_critical_one.mp3 Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 Dec. 20, 2023
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 9 Download File...
 