Summary: When I found this conversation and decided to re-broadcast I was intrigued by Simon Michaux’s rare expertise in mining - and by the premise that we can’t go green without going small. Our fossil fueled economy is destabilizing the planet. But a renewable economy as it is designed now makes unsustainable demands on minerals and materials of this earth.



Simon Michaux is an associate professor at the geological survey of Finland. He is a problem solver in the mining industry and now the industrial recycling industry. Most of his current scientific papers deal with the tasks to completely phase out fossil fuels in Finland.



Credit and thanks to Rachel Donald - host of PlanetCritical, lecturer and climate corruption reporter.



You can watch the 90 minute film of this interview on YouTube under the title: The Unsustainable Green Transition | Simon Michaux

www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwmygkdoGgc

DATE: April 19, 2023

LOCATION: Internet



