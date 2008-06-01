Independent journalist Chris Hedges speaks before the Independent Journalist Association

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host John Roberts, speaker Chris Hedges

Date Published: Dec. 20, 2023, midnight

Summary: Mainstream media’s presentation of the news concerning the war on Gaza has lacked context from the beginning. To most, it began on October 7th with attack by Hamas on several Israeli targets. But what is largely ignored in the analysis of Israel's ongoing unilateral slaughter of Palestinians (NOT a "war") is the historic Israeli military occupation of Palestine and siege of Gaza. Chris Hedges has covered a multitude of wars all over the globe, and seeks to fill the void with context that helps us understand what is really happening in Palestine, not only Gaza, but also the West Bank where Palestinian deaths have increased dramatically.

