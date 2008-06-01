The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Week In Palestine
Weekly Program
Host John Roberts, speaker Chris Hedges
Dec. 20, 2023, midnight
Mainstream media’s presentation of the news concerning the war on Gaza has lacked context from the beginning. To most, it began on October 7th with attack by Hamas on several Israeli targets. But what is largely ignored in the analysis of Israel's ongoing unilateral slaughter of Palestinians (NOT a "war") is the historic Israeli military occupation of Palestine and siege of Gaza. Chris Hedges has covered a multitude of wars all over the globe, and seeks to fill the void with context that helps us understand what is really happening in Palestine, not only Gaza, but also the West Bank where Palestinian deaths have increased dramatically.
This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them. It's a regular part of Truth and Justice Radio, aired Sundays 6-10am ET on WZBC 90.3FM, Newton, MA, streaming live and archived for two weeks at wzbc.org; Truthandjusticeradio.org has a link to This Week In Palestine archives back thru 1-6-2008. (TJR airs occasional Palestine coverage IN ADDITION to that provided by This Week In Palestine.) We hope you'll write to us at tjradio@fastmail.com if you rebroadcast our work, or have questions or comments.

Independent journalist Chris Hedges speaks before the Independent Journalist Association
Cambridge MA and elsewhere
