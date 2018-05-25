Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.24.01. Addendum to What has happened in the world

O.K. Boomer, Delving into What it Means to a Generation with Little Prospects

I rerecorded this episode, and upon listening to the audio lineup I included, I almost re-rerecorded it, the content in those clips is just that good. I doubt I have to tell longtime listeners that this episode is not simply all about “O.K. Boomer”, though the statement is the catalyst for its content, it really is a quick glimpse into the reality created by this generation, which led to some of the dismissiveness from the Millennials and Generation E’ers. You’ll hear within this episode, how I trace the Baby Boomers influence in politics not to the 1990s, but to the late 70s, when the design of their political aspirations began to seep into the body politic. I also take a more critical approach to observing the impact of the Baby Boomers (and Gen-Xers) had on the burgeoning cultural realities experienced by the following two generations. My criticisms extend to the present day and the political turmoil handed to these generations during a time when stability is sorely needed. Admittedly, this is an episode I thought about scrapping, my pacing and delivery are shakier than I like, but the content is solid (once you get past the first two points), thus I am posting it. Hope you enjoy it.



Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.24.02. Why I Don't Let the Baby Boomers Off the Hook for the State of the World

Sometimes the mind works quicker than the environment around the mind works. I discovered every clip included in this episode well after the time of recording this episode (May 2023), yet the content within each could have merited an Episode Segment all their own. Alas this episode does not contain dissections of those clips content, instead the Segment includes ideas I have been mentally toying around with for some time. The first being the long shadows of generations, an idea I first proposed in a soon to be released “From the Vault” Episode. The second being how the idea of the generation has evolved as the society seems to change quicker and quicker over time. Beyond these subjects, which begin the Episode, I dive into the domestic trauma which shaped Baby Boomers. Instead of just focusing on the societal trauma, much like Howe & Strauss do, I focused on the actual family life (Home life) experiences of the Boomers (a point requiring some form of compassion for them, as it was their home life that produced the broken society we now live in). From here I present what may be the most important point I make in this episode, the fact that Boomers were the victims of modernity – meaning, just like Millennials & Gen E’ers, they were tasked with reprogramming their minds, emotions and psyche’s to a modern social structure that was elastic (meaning constantly molding on all levels) and crumbling (meaning every caused some aspect/ column within the society, to collapse into dust, begging for something new to be risen in its place); this unstable reality was made even more so by the looming nuclear disaster threat, something MLK Jr. mentioned in his Massey Lectures. Such a reality could only produce distorted ends if the proper psychological measures weren’t taken.