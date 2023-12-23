A one hour palette cleanser for your ears. No jingle bells, just joy to the world music makers everywhere with freshly baked treats from Sandunes, Los Duendes even Vancity's own Rumba Calzada with a Latin twist on M's Pop Muzik! New York, London, Paris, Munich, everybody talk about World Music from World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Les Amazones d'Afrique - Kuma Fo (What They Say) Satellites - Yar Oi Los Duendes - El Diablo CANCON Shaemara - Weightless (Rise Ashen Remix) CANCON Sandunes - Pelican Dance INST M,Robin Scott & Rumba Calzada - Pop Muzik Rocky Dawuni - Shade Tree Nortec Collective - Brown Bike Ali Slimani - Moi et Toi Da Lata - Thunder Of Silence Falle Nioke & Ghost Culture - Barke LAB - Oh No Pt.2 Guitarmy Of One - Espionage A Trois On The Open Sea INST