Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Dec. 21, 2023, midnight
A one hour palette cleanser for your ears. No jingle bells, just joy to the world music makers everywhere with freshly baked treats from Sandunes, Los Duendes even Vancity's own Rumba Calzada with a Latin twist on M's Pop Muzik! New York, London, Paris, Munich, everybody talk about World Music from World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Les Amazones d'Afrique - Kuma Fo (What They Say)
Satellites - Yar Oi
Los Duendes - El Diablo CANCON
Shaemara - Weightless (Rise Ashen Remix) CANCON
Sandunes - Pelican Dance INST
M,Robin Scott & Rumba Calzada - Pop Muzik
Rocky Dawuni - Shade Tree
Nortec Collective - Brown Bike
Ali Slimani - Moi et Toi
Da Lata - Thunder Of Silence
Falle Nioke & Ghost Culture - Barke
LAB - Oh No Pt.2
Guitarmy Of One - Espionage A Trois On The Open Sea INST

58:54

