Nollaig Chridheil, Nollaig Shona Dhuitm, Nadolig Llawen, Blythe Yule and Merry Christmas from Celt In A Twist. Join Patricia Fraser for our Contemporary Celtic Christmas Special!
Calcopyrite Communications
Kyf Brewer - Whiskey For Christmas Debra Lyn - The Wexford Carol (Tom Billy's Jig) Sultans Of String - Neil Gow's Lament/Rakes Of Mallow INST CANCON The McDades - Dreaming On A Yuletide Night CANCON Larry Kirwan - Happy Xmas Allison Russell Quartet - Carol Of The Kings INST Celtic Kitchen Party - Drunken Santa CANCON The Sternwheelers - The Fairy Tale Of New York Jed Marum - Banjos We Have Heard On High U2 - I Believe In Father Chrstmas The Malarkeys - We're All Home For Christmas CANCON Spirit Of The West - Christmas Eve INST CANCON Los Straitjackets - Feliz Navidad INST The Pretenders - 2000 Miles Vince Guaraldi Trio - Linus and Lucy INST
Celt In A Twist December 24 2023 Christmas Special