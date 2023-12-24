The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Dec. 21, 2023, midnight
Nollaig Chridheil, Nollaig Shona Dhuitm, Nadolig Llawen, Blythe Yule and Merry Christmas from Celt In A Twist. Join Patricia Fraser for our Contemporary Celtic Christmas Special!
Calcopyrite Communications
Kyf Brewer - Whiskey For Christmas
Debra Lyn - The Wexford Carol (Tom Billy's Jig)
Sultans Of String - Neil Gow's Lament/Rakes Of Mallow INST CANCON
The McDades - Dreaming On A Yuletide Night CANCON
Larry Kirwan - Happy Xmas
Allison Russell Quartet - Carol Of The Kings INST
Celtic Kitchen Party - Drunken Santa CANCON
The Sternwheelers - The Fairy Tale Of New York
Jed Marum - Banjos We Have Heard On High
U2 - I Believe In Father Chrstmas
The Malarkeys - We're All Home For Christmas CANCON
Spirit Of The West - Christmas Eve INST CANCON
Los Straitjackets - Feliz Navidad INST
T​he Pretenders - 2000 Miles
Vince Guaraldi Trio - Linus and Lucy INST

Celt In A Twist December 24 2023 Christmas Special
00:59:18 1 Dec. 19, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
 00:59:18  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 