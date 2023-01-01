Summary: On the show this week, we will be spending the next hour investigating the late journalistic career of an accomplished journalistic figure: Stephen Lendman. HE passed away in May of 2023, however with his views so well pronounced in numerous press articles on his blog and in the many radio shows that he produced, it is almost difficult not to imagine what he would be saying at the present time in the face of the latest manouevre to deny trump a presidential candidacy, the attempts to disguise Ukraine’s continuing losses in the war with Russia, or the efforts to wage a full genocide against Gaza. The show will feature past audio of his radio show, as well as features with him on other people’s programs. And we talk to several individuals who can speak to their own experiences of knowing him.