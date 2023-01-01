Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24 and Going Underground.



From GERMANY- As a result of record numbers of immigrants since 2015, members of the EU have agreed on sweeping reforms on the displaced and asylum seekers. It will be significantly harder to find refuge, welfare and health services will be denied to the undocumented, and deportation will be simplified. The agreement is very divisive both within and between countries.



From FRANCE- A press review on the French government passing its own controversial immigration reform bill as well which the far right National Party saw as an ideological victory. Many in the left are appalled at President Macron for supporting the changes. Then press reviews on the murder of surrendering Israeli hostages by Israeli troops. At a Hanukah celebration President Biden stated that he did not trust the casualty figures in Gaza as reported by the health authorities in Gaza- Airwars is a non-profit organization that compiles independent data on the death toll in wars- they found that the deaths reported by Hamas were accurate and on a scale that they have not seen in any conflicts in the past 20 years.



From GOING UNDERGROUND- An excerpted interview with Dennis Kucinich by Afshin Rattansi on his program Going Underground. They discuss the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, funded by US taxpayers and supported by a strong majority of both US political parties. Also the US veto of ceasefire resolutions at the UN and Netanyahu's plan to fully destroy and occupy the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. He says that the US has lost its moral authority in world opinion by funding the wars in Palestine and Ukraine.



“Martin Luther King Jr. was not just a man of peace. He was a radical pacifist, and so he was against war across the board.”

-Cornel West



