Claire Williams and Julien Poidevin; Jeff Gburek; Julian Hoff

Subtitle: A show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows.

Date Published: Dec. 22, 2023, midnight

Summary: Welcome to "The Radio Art Hour," a show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio. "The Radio Art Hour" draws from the Wave Farm Broadcast Radio Art Archive, an online resource that aims to identify, coalesce, and celebrate historical and contemporary international radio artworks made by artists around the world, created specifically for terrestrial AM/FM broadcast, whether it be via commercial, public, community, or independent transmission. Come on a journey with us as radio artists explore broadcast radio space through poetic resuscitations and playful celebrations/subversions of the complex relationship between senders and receivers in this hour of radio about radio as an art form. "The Radio Art Hour" features introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and from Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows Karen Werner, Andy Stuhl, Jess Speer, and Jos Alejandro Rivera. The Conet Project's recordings of numbers radio stations serve as interstitial sounds. Go to wavefarm.org for more information about "The Radio Art Hour" and Wave Farm's Radio Art Archive.

Credits: Today, Lia Kohl introduces a work from Claire Williams and Julien Poidevin; and Tom Roe features 2023 radio art from Polish artist Jeff Gburek. And tune in Julian Hoff's "Chants Migratoires." The main feature today is "Oscillations" created by Claire Williams and Julien Poidevin (2021), and introduced by Lia Kohl. "Oscillations" is a live sonic performance for radio that uses our Ethernet lines and communicating machines as a canal to interact with the electromagnetic waves and vibrations that surround us. Sound is used to modulate space and time as machines, antennas, radios, microphones and body's to stream these ethereal vibrations taken from different locations on the earth and from our atmosphere in real time. Sonifying the electromagnetic activity of the sun, meteors and radio echoes coming through the atmosphere, the activity of tweaks and spherics oscillating in the ionosphere, or tuning in the local radio station: these are some of the electromagnetic waves that Oscillations uses to propel us on an immersive journey into the invisible. - Introduced by Wave Farm Radio Art Fellow 2023, Lia Kohl. And tune in for 2023 songs from Jeff Gburek's "The Radio And the Sea" and "Still Life With a Question Mark" albums. And Julian Hoff's "Chants Migratoires," from the "Deep Wireless 9" CD from New Adventures in Sound Art.

Notes: Wave Farm is a non-profit arts organization driven by experimentation with broadcast media and the airwaves. A pioneer of the Transmission Arts genre, Wave Farm programs provide access to transmission technologies and support artists and organizations that engage with media as an art form. Major activities include the Wave Farm Artist Residency Program; Transmission Art Archive; WGXC 90.7-FM: Radio for Open Ears, a creative community radio station based in New Yorks Upper Hudson Valley; a Fiscal Sponsorship program; and the Media Arts Assistance Fund in partnership with NYSCA Electronic Media/Film. EVERGREEN EPISODE 149.



