Sonic Café, that’s music from Alpha, so welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 369. This time the Sonic Café helps you find your soul mate, comedian Dustin Nickerson suggests the ideal match is to marry someone who hates the same things as you do. So ahh listen up for that. Our music mix is from 52 years and includes Joy Division, Billy Gibbons, Nirvana off the Nevermind album, which according to Robert Dimery is one of the 1001 albums you must listen to before you die. Look for his book, it’s a wealth of music knowledge. We’ll also spin a great R&B tune from Earth, Wind & Fire, plus Weezer, The Wombats and more including a trip back to 1968 in the Sonic Café time machine. Listen for You’ve made me so very happy, from Blood, Sweat & Tears after the bottom on the hour. Oh and before we forget a huge Sonic Café welcome to our latest sponsor. More men are running the household these days and GE has them covered with there new line of Big Boy Appliances, for ahh, the macho homemaker. All that and more straight ahead from way our here in the Pacific northwest, here’s music from Car Seat Headrest, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Yeah So (James Roberts) Artist: Alpha LP: Without Some Help. Net Edition. Yr: 2006 Song 2: Deadlines Artist: Car Seat Headrest LP: Making A Door Less Open Yr: 2020 Song 3: Shadowplay Artist: Joy Division LP: Unknown Pleasures [Collector's Edition] Yr: 1979 Song 4: Hollywood 151 Artist: Billy F Gibbons LP: The Big Bad Blues Yr. 2018 Song 5: Marry Someone Who Hates The Same Things As You Artist: Dustin Nickerson LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2023 Song 6: Come As You Are Artist: Nirvana LP: Nevermind Yr: 1991 Song 7: Red River Artist: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers LP: Hypnotic Eye Year: 2014 Song 8: Mighty Mighty Artist: Earth Wind & Fire LP: Open Your Eyes Yr: 1974 Song 9: You've Made Me So Very Happy Artist: Blood, Sweat & Tears LP: The Complete Columbia Singles [Disc 1] Yr: 1968 Song 10: Ain't Got Nobody Artist: Weezer LP: Everything Will Be Alright In The End Yr: 2014 Song 11: GE Big Boy Appliances Artist: SNL LP: SNL Yr: 2018 Song 12: Cheetah Tongue Artist: The Wombats LP: Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life Yr: 2018 Song 13: Narcolepsy Artist: Third Eye Blind LP: Third Eye Blind [Disc 1] Yr: 1997 Song 14: Hypocrite Artist: Cage The Elephant LP: Melophobia Yr: 2013 Song 15: 09 Linda Artist: Alberto Baldan Bembo LP: L' Amica Di Mia Madre Yr: 1975
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)