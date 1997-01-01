The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Marry Someone Who Hates The Same Things As You
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Dec. 22, 2023, midnight
Sonic Café, that’s music from Alpha, so welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 369. This time the Sonic Café helps you find your soul mate, comedian Dustin Nickerson suggests the ideal match is to marry someone who hates the same things as you do. So ahh listen up for that. Our music mix is from 52 years and includes Joy Division, Billy Gibbons, Nirvana off the Nevermind album, which according to Robert Dimery is one of the 1001 albums you must listen to before you die. Look for his book, it’s a wealth of music knowledge. We’ll also spin a great R&B tune from Earth, Wind & Fire, plus Weezer, The Wombats and more including a trip back to 1968 in the Sonic Café time machine. Listen for You’ve made me so very happy, from Blood, Sweat & Tears after the bottom on the hour. Oh and before we forget a huge Sonic Café welcome to our latest sponsor. More men are running the household these days and GE has them covered with there new line of Big Boy Appliances, for ahh, the macho homemaker. All that and more straight ahead from way our here in the Pacific northwest, here’s music from Car Seat Headrest, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Yeah So (James Roberts)
Artist: Alpha
LP: Without Some Help. Net Edition.
Yr: 2006
Song 2: Deadlines
Artist: Car Seat Headrest
LP: Making A Door Less Open
Yr: 2020
Song 3: Shadowplay
Artist: Joy Division
LP: Unknown Pleasures [Collector's Edition]
Yr: 1979
Song 4: Hollywood 151
Artist: Billy F Gibbons
LP: The Big Bad Blues
Yr. 2018
Song 5: Marry Someone Who Hates The Same Things As You
Artist: Dustin Nickerson
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2023
Song 6: Come As You Are
Artist: Nirvana
LP: Nevermind
Yr: 1991
Song 7: Red River
Artist: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
LP: Hypnotic Eye
Year: 2014
Song 8: Mighty Mighty
Artist: Earth Wind & Fire
LP: Open Your Eyes
Yr: 1974
Song 9: You've Made Me So Very Happy
Artist: Blood, Sweat & Tears
LP: The Complete Columbia Singles [Disc 1]
Yr: 1968
Song 10: Ain't Got Nobody
Artist: Weezer
LP: Everything Will Be Alright In The End
Yr: 2014
Song 11: GE Big Boy Appliances
Artist: SNL
LP: SNL
Yr: 2018
Song 12: Cheetah Tongue
Artist: The Wombats
LP: Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life
Yr: 2018
Song 13: Narcolepsy
Artist: Third Eye Blind
LP: Third Eye Blind [Disc 1]
Yr: 1997
Song 14: Hypocrite
Artist: Cage The Elephant
LP: Melophobia
Yr: 2013
Song 15: 09 Linda
Artist: Alberto Baldan Bembo
LP: L' Amica Di Mia Madre
Yr: 1975
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Dec. 22, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 