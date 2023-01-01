The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
The Merry Pagans of Merry Mount*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
Dec. 22, 2023, midnight
For this week’s archive show we first navigate some banana slugs, some billionaires and ballot bandits, and then we go with a mostly historic theme as we travel to Ancient Greece and then to some of America’s earliest history as we consider a series of 17th Century events in colonial Massachusetts that set the mold for our nation’s incredibly bloody history.

Facts that they left out of your history books — only here in the Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. Any non-profit is free to rebroadcast. Please just contact me if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to at high volume over high-quality headphones



Segments:

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00-00:31

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30-02:17

Banana Slug Crossing (Originally Aired 8-5-17)
Music: Atomic Jefferson
02:17-04:58

Billionaires and Ballot Bandits (Originally Aired 2-19-16
(Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa)
Music: Nakisenyi Women's Group & Djelimady Tounkara with Béla Fleck — D’Gary with Béla Fleck — Haruna Samake Trio & Bassekou Kouyate with Béla Fleck
04:58-19:25

Athena’s Shield (Originally Aired 4-5-19)
Music: Mike Oldfield — Béla Fleck — Mike Oldfield
19:26-27:22

———————————————————

Part 2:

The Merry Pagans of Merry Mount (Originally Aired 6-3-16)
Music: Pat Boone — Jeff Beck — Mannheim Steamroller — Dick Hyman — Mike Oldfield
27:22-40:55

———————————————————

Music Intro
40:55-41:36

Ultimate
by Gogol Bordello
41:36-45:04

Super Taranta!
by Gogol Bordello
45:01-51:46

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:40-54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ KHUH & FRO Only:

Intro
0:00-0:06

Suddenly...(I Miss Carpaty)
by Gogol Bordello
0:05-5:42

Credits
5:39-6:00

TBR 231222 - The Merry Pagans of Merry Mount* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Dec. 21, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
TBR 231222 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Dec. 21, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 