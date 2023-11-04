Notes: “Bringing the scale of human life to the community again so that we can kind of start seeing our humanity and our everyday Experiences” - Melissa Abercrombie

This episode is from our November 4th 2023 live event co-production with the Petaluma Arts Center, our broadcast partners KPCA 103.3fm and Petaluma Community Access TV and BAVC Media. This special event was focused on exploring the question, “How Do Community Based Arts Organizations Secure Sustainable Funding?” Our wonderful panel and audience members covered sub topics such as Exploring Different Business Models, Hybrid Productions - Live and Streaming, bringing arts organizations and government committees to support artists along with ideas around creating a fund endowment.



The event included our panel conversation along with questions and lively conversation with our audience, all with the focus of bringing our community together in support of the arts. The panel features the voices of:



- Llisa Demtrios, the President of the Board Petaluma Arts Center;

- Melissa Abercrombie, the Chair of the Petaluma Pubic Art Committee;

- Diane Dragoine, the Executive Director of Cinnabar Theatre;

- Juliet Pokorny, the co-founder of West Side Stories Petaluma

- Macy Chadwick, InCahoots Press & Residency



