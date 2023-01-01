The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Dec. 24, 2023, midnight
We'll partake of Skunk Juice with The Pazant Brothers and Homemade Jam with Bobbi Humphrey, and invite you to Move Your Hand with Lonnie Smith before you Knock on Wood with Jackie Shane.
UpFront Soul #2023.52 Playlist

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Lonnie Smith "Lean Meat" from Birth of the Cool Funk - Vintage Jams and Serious Grooves, Vol. 3
Eddie Harris "Freedom Jazz Dance" from Artist's Choice
Lucinda Slim "Whirlpool" from Lucinda Slim
Vercky's et L'Orchestre Veve "Sex Veve" from Congolese Funk, Afrobeat & Psychedelic Rumba 1969-1978 on Analog Africa
Village People "Key West" from Macho Man
Chuck Berry "Too Much Monkey Business" from Rock 'n' Roll Classics
King Curtis & The Noble Knights "The Monkey Shout - Original" from Soul Twist on Charly Records
Major Lance "The Monkey Time" from The Best Of Major Lance: Everybody Loves A Good Time!
The Headhunters "Mayonnaise" from Straight From The Gate
Soul Children "Highway" from Finders Keepers
Hank Ballard & the Midnighters "Get It" from Sexy Ways: The Best of Hank Ballard & the Midnighters
Blackfoot,Edward Godfrey Khuzwayo,Billie David Nyati "Mwe Bafyashi" from The Foot Steps
Johnny Hammond "Breakout" from Breakout
The Excitements "Keep It To Yourself" from Sometimes Too Much Ain't Enough on Penniman
Lonnie Smith "Move Your Hand" from Move Your Hand
Jackie Shane "Knock on Wood" from Live At The Sapphire Tavern
Calypso King & The Soul Investigators "Gator Funk Pt. 1" from Truth & Soul presents Soul Fire : The Majestic Collection
Little Denise Stevenson "Hip Breakin'" from Bay Area Funk 2
William Onyeabor "Let's Fall in Love" from World Psychedelic Classics 5: Who Is William Onyeabor?
P?vodn¡ Bure? "I Couldn't Get High" from Ples tap¡ru
The Original 1971 Argentinian Cast "Acuario [Aquarius]" from HAIR
Bobbi Humphrey "Homemade Jam" from Freestyle
Roberta Flack "Go Up Moses" from Quiet Fire
The Pazant Brothers "Skunk Juice" from Skunk Juice Dirty Funk from the Big Apple
Bernard "Pretty" Purdie "Stop" from Soul Drums
Willie Johnson "Lay It On Me" from Funk for the People on Rocafort
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M

UpFront Soul 2023.52 h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 Dec. 24, 2023
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki Territory)
  View Script
    
 00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 