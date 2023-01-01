Notes: UpFront Soul #2023.52 Playlist



PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1



Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Lonnie Smith "Lean Meat" from Birth of the Cool Funk - Vintage Jams and Serious Grooves, Vol. 3

Eddie Harris "Freedom Jazz Dance" from Artist's Choice

Lucinda Slim "Whirlpool" from Lucinda Slim

Vercky's et L'Orchestre Veve "Sex Veve" from Congolese Funk, Afrobeat & Psychedelic Rumba 1969-1978 on Analog Africa

Village People "Key West" from Macho Man

Chuck Berry "Too Much Monkey Business" from Rock 'n' Roll Classics

King Curtis & The Noble Knights "The Monkey Shout - Original" from Soul Twist on Charly Records

Major Lance "The Monkey Time" from The Best Of Major Lance: Everybody Loves A Good Time!

The Headhunters "Mayonnaise" from Straight From The Gate

Soul Children "Highway" from Finders Keepers

Hank Ballard & the Midnighters "Get It" from Sexy Ways: The Best of Hank Ballard & the Midnighters

Blackfoot,Edward Godfrey Khuzwayo,Billie David Nyati "Mwe Bafyashi" from The Foot Steps

Johnny Hammond "Breakout" from Breakout

The Excitements "Keep It To Yourself" from Sometimes Too Much Ain't Enough on Penniman

Lonnie Smith "Move Your Hand" from Move Your Hand

Jackie Shane "Knock on Wood" from Live At The Sapphire Tavern

Calypso King & The Soul Investigators "Gator Funk Pt. 1" from Truth & Soul presents Soul Fire : The Majestic Collection

Little Denise Stevenson "Hip Breakin'" from Bay Area Funk 2

William Onyeabor "Let's Fall in Love" from World Psychedelic Classics 5: Who Is William Onyeabor?

P?vodn¡ Bure? "I Couldn't Get High" from Ples tap¡ru

The Original 1971 Argentinian Cast "Acuario [Aquarius]" from HAIR

Bobbi Humphrey "Homemade Jam" from Freestyle

Roberta Flack "Go Up Moses" from Quiet Fire

The Pazant Brothers "Skunk Juice" from Skunk Juice Dirty Funk from the Big Apple

Bernard "Pretty" Purdie "Stop" from Soul Drums

Willie Johnson "Lay It On Me" from Funk for the People on Rocafort

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M

