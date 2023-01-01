We'll partake of Skunk Juice with The Pazant Brothers and Homemade Jam with Bobbi Humphrey, and invite you to Move Your Hand with Lonnie Smith before you Knock on Wood with Jackie Shane.
UpFront Soul #2023.52 Playlist
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA Lonnie Smith "Lean Meat" from Birth of the Cool Funk - Vintage Jams and Serious Grooves, Vol. 3 Eddie Harris "Freedom Jazz Dance" from Artist's Choice Lucinda Slim "Whirlpool" from Lucinda Slim Vercky's et L'Orchestre Veve "Sex Veve" from Congolese Funk, Afrobeat & Psychedelic Rumba 1969-1978 on Analog Africa Village People "Key West" from Macho Man Chuck Berry "Too Much Monkey Business" from Rock 'n' Roll Classics King Curtis & The Noble Knights "The Monkey Shout - Original" from Soul Twist on Charly Records Major Lance "The Monkey Time" from The Best Of Major Lance: Everybody Loves A Good Time! The Headhunters "Mayonnaise" from Straight From The Gate Soul Children "Highway" from Finders Keepers Hank Ballard & the Midnighters "Get It" from Sexy Ways: The Best of Hank Ballard & the Midnighters Blackfoot,Edward Godfrey Khuzwayo,Billie David Nyati "Mwe Bafyashi" from The Foot Steps Johnny Hammond "Breakout" from Breakout The Excitements "Keep It To Yourself" from Sometimes Too Much Ain't Enough on Penniman Lonnie Smith "Move Your Hand" from Move Your Hand Jackie Shane "Knock on Wood" from Live At The Sapphire Tavern Calypso King & The Soul Investigators "Gator Funk Pt. 1" from Truth & Soul presents Soul Fire : The Majestic Collection Little Denise Stevenson "Hip Breakin'" from Bay Area Funk 2 William Onyeabor "Let's Fall in Love" from World Psychedelic Classics 5: Who Is William Onyeabor? P?vodn¡ Bure? "I Couldn't Get High" from Ples tap¡ru The Original 1971 Argentinian Cast "Acuario [Aquarius]" from HAIR Bobbi Humphrey "Homemade Jam" from Freestyle Roberta Flack "Go Up Moses" from Quiet Fire The Pazant Brothers "Skunk Juice" from Skunk Juice Dirty Funk from the Big Apple Bernard "Pretty" Purdie "Stop" from Soul Drums Willie Johnson "Lay It On Me" from Funk for the People on Rocafort Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M